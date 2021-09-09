Top 5 best SUVs in GTA Online (September 2021)

SUVs are a popular choice in GTA Online.

With driving being a great deal in the game, Rockstar releases a number of brand-new vehicles every once in a while. At this point, the multiplayer title is packed to the gills with a diverse assortment of vehicles, each more efficient on the fast-track than the other.

This article talks about 5 of the best SUVs featured in GTA Online.

Top 5 best SUVs in GTA Online:

5) Übermacht Rebla GTS

Based on the fourth generation BMW X5, the Rebla GTS is arguably one of the best SUVs in GTA Online. Recorded at a top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h), the Rebla GTS is exceptionally fast for such a bulky vehicle.

It features quick acceleration, nimble handling and is great at tackling tricky corners. All in all, the Rebla GTS makes for a great purchase and can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $1,175,000.

4) Pegassi Toros

Added as part of the 1.46 Arena War update, The Toros is one of the best-looking SUVs in GTA Online. It seems to draw inspiration from the popular Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Aventador and Audi Q8.

Recorded at a top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h), the Toros boasts excellent acceleration and nimble handling. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $498,000.

3) Lampadati Novak

Based on Maserati Levante and Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Novak always makes a great case for itself. Boasting a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h), it is an excellent SUV and makes for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online. It has smooth handling, good traction and quick acceleration.

The Novak can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $608,000.

2) Benefactor Dubsta 6x6

Benefactor Dubsta 6x6 is an off-road SUV based on the 6x6 Mercedes-Benz G63 and G-Class Brabus. It is recorded at a top speed of 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h). Imbued with great traction, quick acceleration and smooth handling, the Dubsta is a truly exceptional vehicle.

It was added to GTA Online as part of the 1.14 "I'm Not a Hipster" update on 17 June 2014. The Dubsta 6×6 can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $249,000.

1) Gallivanter Baller LE

Inspired by the Range Rover Evoque/Range Rover Sport, the Baller LE barely requires an introduction in GTA Online. It is, without a doubt, one of the best SUVs featured in the multiplayer game. It features quick acceleration, butter-smooth handling and a top speed of 108.75 mph (175.02 km/h).

The Baller LE can be purchased from legendary Motorsport for $149,000.

