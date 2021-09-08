How to join the Rockstar Social Club in GTA Online on PC: A step-by-step guide 

GTA Online is a game that is best played with friends. Players can add their friends using Rockstar Games' online account system called Social Club in order to play with them.

How to join the Rockstar Social Club in GTA Online on PC

In order for GTA Online players to access social clubs, they need to go to their web browser to be able to create a Social Club account. They can do this by going to the Rockstar Games website or by clicking here.

Once players go to the website, they need to click the Sign-up button. The first prompt will appear where players need to insert their date of birth. The next step is to go through the Rockstar Games Policies and Terms and accept it by checking the square box.

Players will then need to create an account by entering their email ID, setting up a password and their nickname. After players enter their details, they will need to select their Country/Region and decide if they want to opt-in for the newsletter which is optional. The next step involves players selecting their privacy settings as to who can see their content on Social Club and clicking the continue button.

Once this is done, players will reach out to their Social Club home page. Here, players can post a message on their wall and compare their stats.

Using the Social Club feature in game

Players can access Social Club by pressing the Home button on the keyboard while in GTA Online. This will give players a drop-down menu where they can see their friends who are online and join their game.

Benefits of joining Social Club

There are quite a few benefits of joining Rockstar Social Club, such as the ability to track their stats, create content, share content with the community, and make a crew to play online with.

Also, Twitch Prime occasionally provides in-game items and goodies that players can redeem if they are using Social Club.

Also Read

Players can use Social Club to purchase GTA$ with real money via Shark Cards. There are many options for buying shark cards of different values for players who don't want to grind in GTA Online.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar