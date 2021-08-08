5 of the most interesting vehicles in GTA Online in August 2021

Over the years, GTA Online has racked up enough vehicles to fill several showrooms right to the gills. The game is, after all, more about high-end, luxury vehicles than anything else.

From futuristic motorbikes to weaponized helicopters to armored SUVs, GTA Online features a diverse assortment of vehicles, each more stunning in looks than the other. This article talks about 5 of the most interesting vehicles in GTA Online.

5 of the coolest vehicles in GTA Online

5) Grotti Turismo R

Grotti vehicles have been in the news before as some of the most stylish and aggressive-looking assets in GTA Online and the Turismo R doesn't stray from the tradition. Inspired by LaFerrari, the Turismo R is one of the best race cars featured in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 338 kilometers per hour.

4) Pegassi Reaper

Anything with the name Reaper in GTA Online couldn't possibly be mundane, even in the looks department. The Reaper is simply one of the coolest looking vehicles in GTA Online and boasts excellent performance and quick acceleration.

If there's a car that players shouldn't miss out on in 2021, it's the infamous Reaper.

3) Pegassi Tempesta

This sleek and sturdy two-door supercar is the embodiment of style and luxury in GTA Online. Few vehicles look as dashing and dangerous as the tempest, whose name itself implies the kind of thrill-rush that doesn't come without a bit of chaos. It is also very compatible for beginners and performs extremely well.

2) Grotti Itali RSX

Based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Itali RSX is one of the coolest vehicles in GTA Online and not just in terms of looks. Recorded at a top speed of 135.30 mph, the RSX is perhaps the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online (minus those that come equipped with boost-assistance).

It boasts excellent acceleration, butter-smooth handling and great traction. All in all, the RSX always makes a great case for itself.

1) Turismo Classic

The coolest of all is, of course, the vehicle that needs no introduction in GTA Online, the king of all good-looking technological miracles, the celebrated Turismo Classic. Inspired by retro Ferrari cars like the F40 and the Testarossa, the Turismo Classic is not only incredibly cool but also exceptionally efficient.

The car has excellent top speed and its quick acceleration is beyond impressive. It would make for a wonderful addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul