Top 5 most cost-effective weaponized vehicles in GTA Online

The most useful vehicles in GTA Online are either armed, armored, or both. However, they are not all expensive, and some offer excellent value for money.

Getting a weaponized vehicle has always been a big deal in single-player GTA games. In GTA Online, the scenario is completely different. Not only are weaponized vehicles common, but they are considered essential for surviving in its competitive world.

These can range from the usual military vehicles to bizarre and futuristic agents of chaos. Some are quite expensive but have little use, while others have become a mainstay. This article explores five vehicles that are worthwhile investments in GTA Online.

GTA Online: These weaponized vehicles are excellent value for money

5) Rhino Tank - $1,500,000

Whenever GTA players think of weaponized vehicles, the first thing that comes to their minds is the Rhino. This tank has been there since GTA 3, and players have been using it to spread chaos and destruction in the GTA Universe.

However, the Rhino used in GTA Online is a bit weaker than its single-player counterpart. It can be destroyed with 3-4 RPG rounds, while the Story Mode variant can withstand 5-6. It is still one of the toughest vehicles in the game, and its price is quite attractive.

However, the Rhino should only be bought by experienced players or those who love military vehicles in general.

4) Lampadati Viseris - $875,000

GTA Online players can have many excuses for buying a Viseris. It has the visually appealing look of a retro sports car, and it comes with weapons. When fully upgraded, the Viseris reaches a respectable top speed of 124.25 mph.

It costs below a million GTA dollars, making it an extremely affordable vehicle in this category. The weapons in this vehicle can only be installed from an MOC or Avenger.

3) Western Deathbike - $1,269,000

The Deathbike is the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online and is also the only one with some degree of protection. Motorcycles are usually avoided in heavy combat because of how vulnerable the rider can be. The Deathbike is an exception as a riot shield can be installed in the rear.

It also comes with miniguns and saw blades, and the overall post-apocalyptic look makes it a must-have vehicle.

2) Western Company Seabreeze - $1,130,500

The Seabreeze is one of the best handling planes in GTA Online, if not the best. It is an amphibious aircraft with a tail-mounted engine. Its weaponry makes it quite effective in dogfights, and its affordable price makes it a great choice.

A Trade Price of $850,000 is unlocked after completing 36 Air Freight Cargo missions.

1) HVY Nightshark - $1,245,000

The Nightshark is one of the best choices when it comes to an armored and weaponized vehicle. The driver-mounted machine guns don't need a second player, and the armor is more effective than that of the Armored Kuruma. For solo players, it is also a better choice than the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

