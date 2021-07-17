Why the Armored Kuruma is the most versatile car in GTA Online

GTA Online is a competitive world where players can get their characters killed quite easily if they lack the proper defense. Sometimes, guns aren't enough to keep oneself safe in such a scenario.

This is why players need armored transport, for the most vulnerable moments are when they're cruising around the map. In such a case, if someone were to let their guard down even for a moment, they could get ambushed easily.

The Armored Kuruma is an armored vehicle that can transport players from point A to point B with greater safety than walking. It's an armored version of the ordinary Kuruma, which is a fine car in its own right.

This vehicle is seen as a requirement in GTA Online, and it is also rather easy to obtain.

GTA Online: The versatility of the Armored Kuruma

This car is essentially a regular Karin Kuruma that has been equipped with several degrees of protection. This includes bulletproof armor panels on the roof and cabin, protective frames over the lights, and bullet resistant windows.

Obtaining the car

The Armored Kuruma is one of the easiest vehicles to obtain in GTA Online after the Elegy RH8. The car is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $698,250.

Upon completion of the first heist in GTA Online, The Fleeca Job, players can acquire the car at an even lower rate of $525,000.

Performance

Armored Kuruma Stats (Image via GTA Base)

The design of the Kuruma is based primarily on the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, with design inspirations from Subaru WRX STi 2015. Both of these are legendary AWD cars that are famous in the rallying scene.

Fortunately, the Kuruma in GTA Online performs somewhat similarly to its real life inspirations. The armored variant is especially noted for its off-road performance. The top speed of the car is 109.75 mph and weighs around 3200kg.

The armored variant also differs in performance from the regular Kuruma. Its top speed, acceleration, braking and traction are all slightly lower than the regular variant. Its heavier weight also means a somewhat noticeable understeer, although it isn't a major hindrance.

It is one of the best off-road cars in the Sports class, because of its exceptional handling and traction.

Armor

View from the interior (Image via Harry Nub, YouTube)

The armor on this car makes it 3 times more durable than the regular Kuruma. The bulletproof windows have a very low chance of shattering due to gunfire, offering great protection to the occupants.

However, this also hinders vision in 1st person, and prevents players from throwing explosives or shooting behind the car. The Armored Kuruma is also quite vulnerable to explosives and high-caliber weapons.

It has a decent ramming ability, even though it is not as good as the Duke O'Death. The Armored Kuruma is also completely immune to crash deformation.

Multi-Purpose Vehicle

A single car that can take on multiple roles (Image via GTA Wiki)

The car makes its debut in The Fleeca Job as a getaway vehicle - something it excels at. The Armored Kuruma can be brought to any mission involving armed NPCs and the player is almost guaranteed to succeed. It is especially useful in police pursuits, since the cops never use explosives.

Its off-road capabilities and general performance make it useful for races, although it may be outperformed by more powerful cars. Whether it's to avoid the freemode crowd or reach various properties, the Armored Kuruma is inarguably one of the best 4-door cars to have in GTA Online.

