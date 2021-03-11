5 best things that players can do in GTA Online's Freemode

GTA Online is one of the biggest endeavors in terms of scale and scope in the online multiplayer space. Only a handful of games in history have been able to combine so many genres, match types and game modes into one cohesive experience.

Freemode was one of the first few game modes in GTA Online. The game mode essentially puts players right in the middle of Los Santos, along with every other player in the session, and leaves them to their devices.

What are some of the best things that players can do in GTA Online's Freemode?

#5 Impromptu Races

GTA 5's advanced driving mechanics allow the game to have superb racing modes with all sorts of bells and whistles.

Stunt races and transform races are undoubtedly some of the biggest highlights of GTA Online. However, the good ol' point-to-point race is always a good way for car enthusiasts and petrolheads to spend time in the game.

At any point in the game, players can simply pull up the Interaction Menu and set up an Impromptu Race that other players can join.

#4 One-on-Deathmatches

A GTA Online player is likely to get into a deathmatch with a stranger at any given moment. While being griefed on isn't fun, a little healthy competition is sometimes a great way for players to push each other into getting better at the game.

In a one-on-one deathmatch, players must utilize every single weapon and vehicle available to them and come out on top using any means necessary.

Players can even send each other messages and establish ground rules in order to have a fair fight where both parties are on equal footing.

#3 Businesses

Players' main aim in GTA Online is to make as much money as possible. While completing a succession of Heists, Contact Missions, and Adversary Modes will make them rich eventually, there are much faster ways of getting there.

Owning a business in GTA Online and allowing properties to generate money is the key to making money round the clock.

Buying a clubhouse is a great way to get started. Here, players can learn the basics of resupplying and sell missions. Doing these missions in Freemode makes the player a big target, but that is just the element of challenge in GTA Online.

#2 Activities and sports

As previously mentioned, GTA Online is pretty much a melting pot of all sorts of genres. The game has many activities that players can take part in, including racing, golf, tennis and more.

Playing GTA Online with friends can be especially fun, as cruising around the city in fancy cars is a luxury players cannot afford in real life.

#1 CEO/VIP Work

After buying a property such as an office, players are eligible to enlist CEO/VIP services and do a bunch of CEO work to get some extra cash in the game.

Much like every mainstream multiplayer game, Grinding is a huge part of the GTA Online experience. One of the best ways to go about doing it is through CEO/VIP work.