5 GTA 4 characters who surprisingly show up in GTA Online

It's always a treat to see popular characters from GTA 4 show up in a game like GTA Online.

Both GTA 4 and GTA Online are a part of the HD universe, which means that all of the characters exist in the same lore. It's a different case from the 3D universe, which means that GTA San Andreas characters wouldn't show up in a game like GTA Online.

Even so, there are still some interesting surprises when it comes to GTA 4 characters showing up in GTA Online.

Some of these GTA 4 characters were crucial to the game's storyline, but only play a small role in GTA Online. Nonetheless, not too many GTA 4 characters have made the transition between the two games.

Five GTA 4 characters who make a surprising appearance in GTA Online

5) Poppy Mitchell

Poppy Mitchell, in a Nightclub in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Her role in GTA Online is far more minor compared to her roles in GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony and GTA 5. Still, she does make an appearance in GTA Online as a celebrity, and the player can call her for their Nightclub.

She only shows up in the Nightclub Management parts of GTA Online, but it's nice to see that she's doing something after her questionable appearance in GTA 5.

4) United Liberty Paper Contact (Bernard)

Bernard's appearance in GTA Online confirms that he wasn't killed in GTA 5. Still, it's not all smooth sailing for the United Liberty Paper Contact. Some Russians kidnapped him in Act 2 of the Doomsday Heist, and then the player has to deliver him to the IAA hideout in Act 3.

It portrays him as a lot weaker than his appearances in GTA 4 and GTA 5 would suggest. Still, he played a major role in GTA 4's story, so it's interesting to see how much has changed in a few years.

3) Patrick McReary

In an interesting turn of events, Patrick McReary's role in GTA Online is largely similar to his role in GTA 5. He appears to be at a random event with an unnamed accomplice, except this time, he's in the back of a Police Transporter.

If the player helps him out, then he would be willing to be a heist crew member in The Diamond Casino Heist. He doesn't do much in GTA Online other than that, but it's a nice nod to a memorable GTA 4 character.

2) Brucie Kibbutz

Brucie Kibbutz hasn't changed much since his GTA 4 days. He's still obsessed with health and fitness, and he's largely associated with Bull Shark Testosterone. Of course, he's still not all that bright and manages to get Tao Cheng to become far more aggressive toward Avery Duggan.

He even plays a small role in The Diamond Casino Heist, which is slightly expanded if the player uses Yung Ancestor to infiltrate the casino. Brucie even plays a small role in the Los Santos Tuners update. Here, players can export some vehicles for extra cash.

1) Tony Prince

There is no place more fitting to find Tony Prince than in a nightclub. However, it's still surprising to see him return in GTA Online after he left Liberty City back in GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony.

He's still the charming character from GTA 4. It's funny seeing him put Lazlow in his place, especially since Lazlow was one of the most annoying characters in GTA 5.

It is also touching that Tony has a picture of Luis in his office. Fans of GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony will likely appreciate his presence in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul