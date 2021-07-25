GTA Online Exotic Exports Car list and map

GTA Online owners of an Auto Shop know very well how seemingly random Exotic Exports seem to be when it comes to their locations on the map.

Fortunately, it's not that random. There are 100 locations where any one of these cars is going to spawn in GTA Online. Exotic Exports is a nice little way to earn some extra money, so understanding what cars are on the list, as well as their possible locations, goes a long way in making it easy.

Ten exotic cars can spawn anywhere. It should be noted that this is far more likely to happen in the bottom half of the GTA Online map, as this is where the vast majority of spawns are located.

Exotic Exports Car list and map in GTA Online

A map with all known locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The map above showcases all 100 locations used in the Exotic Exports in GTA Online. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of these rides are found in the lower half of the GTA Online map.

A closer view on the top part of the map (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

As one can see here, there aren't too many cars available for Exotic Exports. There are just over a dozen spawns in this part of the map, and they're scattered about long distances from one another.

A closer view on the middle part of the map (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

This part of the map has more vehicles, although that's mostly because of their concentration in the city. Yet again, it's apparent that the countryside doesn't have too much going on here.

A closer view on the bottom end of the map (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

All of these coordinates were provided by a user (Shaokoan) on the official GTA forums. These are the fixed locations that can spawn a car for the Exotic Exports in GTA Online, as it will pick any one of these spots.

If GTA Online players wish to use a more interactive map, they should click here. From there, just hide everything on the map and then select "Exotic Exports."

The current Car list

The Banshee 900R is one of the vehicles required for Exotic Exports (Image via GTA Wiki)

A user on the official GTA forums (CaliMeatWagon) has confirmed that the following cars are used in the Exotic Exports in GTA Online:

Albany Alpha

Albany Buccaneer Custom

Albany V-STR

Annis Elegy Retro Custom

Benefactor Krieger

Benefactor Surano

Bravado Banshee 900R

Bravado Verlierer

Coil Raiden

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Declasse Mamba

Dewbauchee Specter

Enus Paragon R

Grotti Carbonizzare

Grotti Turismo R

Hijak Ruston

Imponte Ruiner

Karin 190z

Lampadati Tigon

Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Maxwell Asbo

Maxwell Vagrant

Obey Rocoto

Ocelot Penetrator

Ocelot Swinger

Overflod Autarch

Overflod Tyrant

Pegassi Infernus

Pegassi Monroe

Pfister Comet

Principe Deveste Eight

Ubermacht SC1

Vapid Bullet

Vysser Neo

More cars can be added later on, especially as new discoveries are being made. As it stands now, this is quite an exhaustive list of cars to keep in mind for Exotic Exports in GTA Online.

