GTA Online Exotic Exports Car list and map

GTA Online owners of an Auto Shop know very well how seemingly random Exotic Exports seem to be when it comes to their locations on the map.
Fortunately, it's not that random. There are 100 locations where any one of these cars is going to spawn in GTA Online. Exotic Exports is a nice little way to earn some extra money, so understanding what cars are on the list, as well as their possible locations, goes a long way in making it easy.
Ten exotic cars can spawn anywhere. It should be noted that this is far more likely to happen in the bottom half of the GTA Online map, as this is where the vast majority of spawns are located.
Exotic Exports Car list and map in GTA Online
The map above showcases all 100 locations used in the Exotic Exports in GTA Online. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of these rides are found in the lower half of the GTA Online map.
As one can see here, there aren't too many cars available for Exotic Exports. There are just over a dozen spawns in this part of the map, and they're scattered about long distances from one another.
This part of the map has more vehicles, although that's mostly because of their concentration in the city. Yet again, it's apparent that the countryside doesn't have too much going on here.
All of these coordinates were provided by a user (Shaokoan) on the official GTA forums. These are the fixed locations that can spawn a car for the Exotic Exports in GTA Online, as it will pick any one of these spots.
If GTA Online players wish to use a more interactive map, they should click here. From there, just hide everything on the map and then select "Exotic Exports."
The current Car list
A user on the official GTA forums (CaliMeatWagon) has confirmed that the following cars are used in the Exotic Exports in GTA Online:
- Albany Alpha
- Albany Buccaneer Custom
- Albany V-STR
- Annis Elegy Retro Custom
- Benefactor Krieger
- Benefactor Surano
- Bravado Banshee 900R
- Bravado Verlierer
- Coil Raiden
- Declasse Drift Yosemite
- Declasse Mamba
- Dewbauchee Specter
- Enus Paragon R
- Grotti Carbonizzare
- Grotti Turismo R
- Hijak Ruston
- Imponte Ruiner
- Karin 190z
- Lampadati Tigon
- Lampadati Tropos Rallye
- Maxwell Asbo
- Maxwell Vagrant
- Obey Rocoto
- Ocelot Penetrator
- Ocelot Swinger
- Overflod Autarch
- Overflod Tyrant
- Pegassi Infernus
- Pegassi Monroe
- Pfister Comet
- Principe Deveste Eight
- Ubermacht SC1
- Vapid Bullet
- Vysser Neo
More cars can be added later on, especially as new discoveries are being made. As it stands now, this is quite an exhaustive list of cars to keep in mind for Exotic Exports in GTA Online.