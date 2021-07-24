5 fastest cars from the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online

Top speeds for the newest cars in the Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online have been established.

Recently, YouTuber Broughy1322 did an in-depth analysis of all of the new cars in the new Los Santos Tuner update. This analysis includes top speed, and his data has been proven to be more reliable than what the in-game data would suggest. As a result, this is often the best metric for determining the fastest vehicles in GTA Online.

This list only contains the first ten cars released in the Los Santos Tuners update. The remaining seven will be discussed in a separate article when they're released. Rockstar is notorious for making later cars better than the initial wave, but this data is still useful for curious GTA Online players.

The main criterion for this list is the regular cars with normal tires and normal height.

Top five fastest cars in GTA Online after the Los Santos Tuners update

#5 - Annis ZR350

The Annis ZR350 (Image via GTA Wiki)

This classic GTA San Andreas vehicle has remarkably returned to GTA Online. It is capable of going up to 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) in the game, and its price is more toward the middle of the pack.

It's a jack of all trades that will likely become more outclassed when some of the remaining seven vehicles are released for GTA Online players to try out.

#4 - Dinka RT3000

The Dinka RT3000 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Dinka RT3000 is an overall good car if nothing spectacular compared to the other vehicles released in GTA Online's latest update. Its top speed is 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), which makes it the fourth-fastest vehicle in the Los Santos Tuners update (so far).

#3 - Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Karin Futo GTX is a bit of a disappointing upgrade compared to the regular Futo when it comes to a top speed increase (at least in their base forms). The regular Futo costs $9,000, but the Futo GTX costs $1,590,000. The difference between the two vehicles' top speed is 0.5 mph.

Anyhow, the Karin Futo GTX has significantly better handling, and its top speed is 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h).

#2 - Karin Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF (Image via GTA Wiki)

As far as the best racing cars go, the Karin Calico GTF is the king in this update. It's the most expensive car from the recent GTA Online update, but its stats are top-notch. It is the second-fastest and capable of going up to 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) in GTA Online.

Its acceleration is good, and handling is top-tier. Broughy1322 did another video based on the best lap times for all of these vehicles, and the Karin Calico GTF was number one in that department.

If GTA Online fans wish to know how fast the Low Grip Tires and Stanced setup is, it's 153.3 mph (246.71 km/h). However, its handling becomes significantly worse.

#1 - Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Dinka Jester RR boasts an impressive 125 mph (201.3 km/h) compared to the new cars. Considering it's the second most expensive car from the update (so far), it's pretty reasonable that it would be the fastest in the crew.

It is also the fastest Jester in GTA Online, beating the previous record-holder by 5.25 mph.

