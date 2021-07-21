GTA Online Exotic Exports vehicle list and locations revealed

GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update is live, and players are knee deep in the new progression system and content.

One of the newer tasks included in the update is clearing an "Exotic Exports" list in the Auto shop. Players are tasked with finding 10 high end vehicles and delivering them to the docks for monetary compensation. The only catch is that no locations of the cars are revealed. Here's a list of all 10 cars and a guide to their probable locations of spawning.

GTA Online Exotic Exports Guide: Where to find all 10 vehicles

Present on the upper floor of the Auto Shop, the Exotic Exports List has the following cars listed:

Grotti Carbonizzare

Karin 190z

Annis Elegy Retro Custom

Bravado Banshee 900R

Obey Rocoto

Lampadati Tigon

Hijak Ruston

Pegassi Monroe

Ocelot Swinger

Ubermacht SC1

None of the vehicles' locations are revealed by the game, and players must comb the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County to have a shot at finding them. Secondly, super high end cars like the Elegy Retro Custom are not driven by NPC's and will be parked at the side of the road if found.

The way to find these vehicles is to keep an eye out for them in-game while driving around and keeping a close watch on the minimap. The parked cars will show up as a blue blip similar to the random events that allow players to steal El Rubio's drawer key from a passed out guard.

A map of probable locations where Exotic Exports spawn by u/MarsBF on Reddit

Once found, players must drive the car to the docks and drop it off at the marker for a reward of GTA $20,000 each. In total, the Exotic Export vehicle list offers players GTA $200,000 and helps them climb the new progression ladder added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update.

Note: The locations show in the map only depict probable locations. Exotic Exports spawn depend on RNG and will not have a 100% spawn rate even if players are visiting the right spot.

