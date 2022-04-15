Why the Nightclub property is worth getting in GTA Online in 2022

Nightclubs are still one of the best properties a GTA Online player can get in 2022. Other than the chill ambiance that one can't really get from other businesses, there are some other notable advantages to consider, as it:

Has good passive income (especially on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S)

Allows players to upgrade the Terrorbyte, which in turn upgrades the Oppressor Mk II

Has several floors of garages, making it the best property for storing a few dozen vehicles

Has sell missions tied to other businesses

It doesn't matter if one gets this illustrious property via Career Builder or by buying it later. What does matter is that GTA Online players consider buying it for the numerous advantages it can offer.

Why GTA Online players should get the Nightclub property in 2022

It doesn't particularly matter which Nightclub the player purchases, but these are the following locations for them to ponder:

Elysian Island: $1,080,000

$1,080,000 LSIA: $1,135,000

$1,135,000 Vespucci Canals: $1,320,000

$1,320,000 Cypress Flats: $1,370,000

$1,370,000 Mission Row: $1,440,000

$1,440,000 La Mesa: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 Strawberry: $1,525,000

$1,525,000 Del Perro: $1,645,000

$1,645,000 Downtown Vinewood: $1,670,000

$1,670,000 West Vinewood: $1,700,000

Further customizations and upgrades cost extra. Some options (like dry ice) don't serve a purpose, but others (like garage floors) are incredibly valuable.

Passive income

What the wall safe looks like in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nightclub's passive income differs based on which generation of GTA Online the player is playing. The old-gen versions offer $10,000 per 48 minutes of real-life gameplay, while the next-gen port provides $50,000 in the same time frame. To pick up this money, one just needs to go to their Nightclub and open the wall near the main computer.

The player could be doing practically anything, and they would still get this passive income. Other businesses often force them to be selling stock or doing missions, but the Nightclub is far more generous in this regard.

Players can still sell various stocks if they own other businesses here if they desire. Similarly, this property does have a few missions to boost the business' popularity, which is necessary to keep the passive income high.

Terrorbyte and Oppressor Mk II

Like two peas in a pod (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nightclub is the only business that can store the Terrorbyte. That vehicle is necessary to upgrade the Oppressor Mk II, which is an infamous vehicle in and of itself. Some notable upgrades include:

Homing Missiles: $180,000

$180,000 Explosive MG: $275,000

$275,000 EMS Upgrade, Level 4: $33,500

Owning a Terrorbyte also gives players access to Paige's Client Jobs, which can be a decent way to make some cash (especially in a solo public lobby). Remember, owning a Terrorbyte and the Specialized Workshop upgrade is a necessity to upgrade the Oppressor Mk II (so it isn't cheap).

Huge vehicle capacity in these garages

There are three optional garage levels that a GTA Online player can purchase for their Nightclub. Each level can store up to ten vehicles, allowing a player to store over 30 vehicles if they utilize all three floors plus the default garage.

No other business comes close to storing this many vehicles, except for the Arena Workshop.

