5 reasons for choosing Nightclub Owner Career Mode in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced

With today's GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced release, gamers playing online may be looking at choosing one of the four new Career Builder options available as either a Nightclub Owner, Gunrunner, Executive, or Biker.

The Nightclub owner option allows players to immediately immerse themselves in the nightlife scene in Los Santos and try to build an impressive empire from their Nightclub office.

This article will discuss five great reasons why GTA fans choose the Nightclub Owner career path when starting fresh in GTA 5 and GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Nightclub ownership

5) Enjoy Lazlo and the side-missions

Running a Nightclub can be a very entertaining business (Image via Sportskeeda)

When players first become owners of a Nightclub in GTA Online, they are introduced to locations where in the process, they meet Lazlo, a long-standing side-character in GTA 5 and the rest of the series.

As a Nightclub owner, players will correspond with Lazlo more than in any other mission or business. The side-missions, coordinated by various Nightclub associates, are usually quite entertaining.

For example, one of the first missions players must complete is stealing a huge moving stage for the sound system. Other promotional missions involve players flying promo blimps around the city, playing loud music, and distributing flyers.

4) Discover new music artists

Numerous famous DJs to choose from (Image via YouTube @TheRealDapzero)

While not everyone was a fan of the DJ missions in GTA Online, for example, the Moodyman missions made it far less fun to be hanging around with a celebrity., some people loved them. The bonus to these missions was that gamers selected the artists they wanted to hear at their Nightclubs.

Missions to obtain new artists usually require celebrities to be collected or appeased in some way to be brought into the fold. Changing DJs in the game periodically helped keep the clubs popular. Each personality also comes with new promotional missions.

3) Make legit money and a name for your club

Get a pumping Nightclub and achieve success (Image via YouTube @MOOX XVI)

Owning a Nightclub isn't just a cover for all of the illicit activities that players partake in during their GTA Online gameplay. Fans who have received their copies of GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced today may have chosen the Nightclub Owner Career Builder to join the elite of Los Santos.

This dream is easily accomplished with the free Nightclub that comes with choosing this mode, not to mention the wonders that the $4million will do for redecorating and expanding.

2) Largest underground storage for contraband

B1 car garage under the Nightclub properties (Image via GTA Base)

The image above shows a tiny area of basement levels secreted away under GTA 5 players' legitimate business in GTA Online. Players can purchase optional storage as far as B5, including a Terrobyte garage. A vehicle workshop is also present inside the Nightclub garage.

Assigning staff to manage weapons, stolen products, or various other cargo is vital for making the most of the underground storage at the Nightclubs.

1) Potential to make millions

Start up some serious savings at your GTA 5 Nightclub online (Image via YouTube @MrBossFTW)

After mastering how to promote the Nightclub and bringing in money this way, gamers can focus more on expanding their basement levels to fill with plundered cargo, which they will sell to make millions. Hiring appropriate staff is essential for maintaining a smooth-running Nightclub Business.

It does take quite a lot of money to fully upgrade the Nightclubs by adding more cargo storage floors, but in the long run, players find it worth it when willing to devote themselves to the nightlife lifestyle.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar