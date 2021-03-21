GTA Online features a number of gawk-worthy vehicles, but the likes of Terrorbyte have seldom been seen in the virtual world before.

The Terrorbyte is essentially a mobile military base that draws heavy influence from the Mercedes-Benz Zetros 6x6 Expedition Vehicle.

This powerful truck is popular for a number of reasons. GTA Online hosts a great many futuristic cars and weaponized helicopters, but the Terrorbyte boasts features that are rarely seen in any other GTA Online vehicle. On top of being extremely versatile, Terrorbyte is a sigh to behold and takes pride in leaving all of its contemporaries in the dust.

This article talks about 5 reasons why Terrorbyte is so popular among GTA Online players.

5 reasons why the Terrorbyte is a great purchase in GTA Online

#5 The Terrorbyte is a versatile vehicle

The Terrorbyte is an exceptionally versatile vehicle. Just a few taps on the interface and it will appear right where the player needs it.

Similarly, the player doesn't need to drive the Terrorbyte all the way back. It comes equipped with the ability to be summoned back to the Nightclub warehouse.

Although this may not seem like a big deal, the vehicle's versatile nature saves a lot of time in the long run - especially when the player is grinding import/export missions in GTA Online, which, if managed efficiently, is a money-spinning machine.

#4 Nerve Center

The Terrorbyte is the ultimate problem-solver in GTA Online for players running multiple businesses at the same time. It puts an end to grinding and makes things super manageable with the Nerve Center.

The Nerve Center is a touchscreen that allows players to conduct all the nitty-gritty of GTA Online businesses from one central location, which also happens to be weaponized and mobile.

To access the 'nerve center,' here's what the player needs to do:

Go to the Nightclub Find the blue garage icon on the map where the Terrorbyte is parked Click on the Terrorbyte Garage The player will automatically be transported to the room where the Terrorbyte is kept Find the blue area where the 'Nerve Center' is located

#3 Client featured jobs

Client featured jobs, hosted by Paige, are not only insanely profitable but they are also super easy to grind. Players can churn out as much as $32,000 with a few minutes of work.

The catch? Paige's jobs in are exclusively tied to the Terrorbyte, which is another tempting reason for GTA Online players to invest in this incredible vehicle.

#2 Weaponry

Image via GTA Wiki

The Terrorbyte is one of the most powerful weaponized vehicles featured in GTA Online. It comes equipped with a Multi-lock Missile Battery that can focus on five different targets at once. While the missiles are not exactly easy to maneuver, they are still powerful and can annihilate multiple targets at once.

#1 Top-notch Performance

Image via GTA Wiki

The top-notch performance of the Terrorbyte is, of course, the most important reason to own one.

It boasts incredible top speed for a heavy truck, recorded at 87.25 mph (140.41 km/h). Terrorbyte's handling is beyond impressive and its acceleration is not too bad for a truck.

All in all, it makes for an invaluable purchase in GTA Online and players should definitely start saving up for it if they don't own one already.