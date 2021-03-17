Ranking each MC Business in GTA Online according to profitability

MC Businesses are a rewarding means of generating passive income in GTA Online.

To start an MC Business, the player will first need to purchase a clubhouse. The cheapest clubhouse costs a staggering $200,000, whereas the most expensive clubhouse will set the player back by a whopping $495,000.

GTA Online features a total of six fairly profitable MC businesses:

Document Forgery Office Weed Farm Counterfeit Cash Factory Methamphetamine Lab Cocaine Lockup

If the player owns all five MC businesses in GTA Online with complete upgrades, they will be able to make $120,000 per hour. The gross profit will amount to a hefty $652,000.

This article ranks each MC Business in GTA Online according to profitibality:

Ranking All MC Businesses in GTA Online:

#1 Cocaine Lockup

Cocaine Lockup is the most lucrative MC Business in GTA Online.

Without upgrades, the Cocaine Lockup tends to generate $30,000 per hour, but with all the recommended upgrades, it can shell out a whooping $74,000 every hour.

Moreover, the Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online is a fairly passive business, which means the player won't have to hustle all the time. The operation, more or less, seems to run by itself. Player only have to restock the supplies every few hours.

#2 Methamphetamine Lab

Meth Lab is the second most profitable MC Business in GTA Online, and for natural grinders, it's also rather engaging.

Without upgrades, the Meth Lab can churn out a profit of $21,000 per hour. The initial investment cost borders on $910,000, which means it will take 43 hours of grinding to pay off the initial cost.

With complete upgrades, the meth lab can generate a profit of $51,000 an hour, but then the initial investment cost goes up by $520,000. It will take 45 hours of sweat for the player to break even and start making a good chunk of profit.

#3 Counterfeit Cash Factory

Counterfeit Cash Factory is another profitable MC Business featured in GTA Online.

The initial investment cost for this business amounts to a staggering $845,000, and it can generate about $22,000 every hour. If upgrades are taken into consideration, the investment cost will be priced at $1,150,000 and the player will be making $48,000 an hour.

The Couterfeit Factory in GTA Online will only start shelling out big bucks once the player breaks even, which takes 38 tedious hours of gameplay.

#4 The Weed Farm

The Weed Farm is not exactly considered a goldmine in GTA Online.

The player will need to invest $715,000 at the start to generate a meager profit of $20,000 an hour. This means it takes about 36 hours of grinding to pay off the initial investment cost. With upgrades, the Weed Farm will generate $41,000 an hour and the investment cost will go up by $535,000.

#5 The Document Forgery Office

The Document Forgery Office is considered one of the least profitable businesses in GTA Online.

The set up and operation costs the player $650,000 at the start and can generate a paltry profit of $16,000 an hour. The added upgrades cost the player $745,000 and can net a profit of $38,000 an hour, which barely seems to scratch the bottom.

Overall, the Document Forgery Office is one of the most underwhelming businesses featured in GTA Online.