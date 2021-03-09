Contact missions are hyper engaging story-mode missions featured in GTA Online.

These missions offer decent payouts and allow players to rack up extra bonuses, including RP and cash bonuses. Only a couple of these missions are available at the start. The rest are unlocked as the player levels up in GTA Online.

This article highlights some of the easiest contact missions featured in GTA Online.

5 easiest contact missions in GTA Online with high payout

#5 Blow Up

Blow up is unarguably one of the easiest missions in GTA Online. It features Simeon Yetarian, the owner of Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

A certain dealership on Strawberry Avenue made the mistake of pissing Yetarian off. Yetarian, of course, wouldn't just let this go. People can't try and outsmart the most cunning kingpin in the city without facing the consequences. Simeon won't rest until all the dealership's vehicles are left in rambles.

Blow up unlocks at level 12 in GTA Online and allows no more than two players at a time. Players can make around $21,000 in this mission.

#4 Rooftop Ramble

GTA Online players are all about drama and gory violence, but who knew something as 'boring' as a bunch of documents could spice up so much action in the game?

In Rooftop Ramble, the player needs to walk right into the den of the enemy and steal some official documents for Martin Madrazo.

Rooftop Ramble can be played by one to four players and unlocks at level 75 in GTA Online. Players can make anywhere from $18,000 to $22,500.

#3 - Pier Pressure

Pier Pressure is a money-spinning goldmine for GTA Online players.

Maintaining a low-profile, the player needs to infiltrate a drug meeting in Los Santos hosted by the Lost and the Vagos. The objective is to steal a mysterious package that contains methamphetamine and deliver it safely to Gerald's place.

The mission unlocks at level six in GTA Online and allows up to four players. Payout depends on the time spent playing the game.

#2 The Los Santos Connection:

Players looking for a quick buck in GTA Online need to look no further than the Los Santos Connection. It's one of the easiest missions in the entire game, and it's also enticing, especially with all the extra NPCs.

The objective of the mission is to ambush the targeted drug deal, steal the coke, defeat the supplier and destroy the entire crew's vehicles before going to Martine Madrazo's house.

The mission is unlocked at level 40 and allows up to 6 players. The completion of the mission will reward the player with $16,000.

#1 The Simeonomics:

Simeonomics tops the list for two reasons: The easy nature of this mission requiring no particular skills, and that it unlocks at level 1, which means anyone should be able to churn it out and rack up the bounty.

The mission objective is to steal some car from an airport and safely deliver it to Simeon at his dealership. Furthermore, this GTA Online mission is one of the very few missions that doesn't throw in a bunch of life-threatening obstacles for the player to get past. Stealing and driving a car is probably the first thing players learn in GTA Online, and the mission couldn't get any easier.