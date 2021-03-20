Arena War is arguably the most addictive and buzzworthy battleground in GTA Online.

The Arena War update also brought a number of powerful vehicles to the virtual market. From ramming trucks to lightning-fast motorbikes, GTA Online has it all. Some Arena War vehicles are made for speed while others are designed for destruction. Each has its own place in the Arena.

This article talks about the top 5 best Arena War vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Ranking the best Arena War vehicles in GTA Online

#5 Dominator

As the name of the vehicle suggests, the Dominator tends to dominate over most muscle cars featured in GTA Online.

Powered by a high-torque engine, the Dominator boasts excellent torque, which allows it to be the fastest beast in a straight line. Its decent acceleration and impressive traction enable players to outclass poorly equipped contenders in the Arena.

However, the Dominator may not be the best vehicle out there for inexperienced drivers because of its handling issues. Its efficient torque power can also downplay its overall performance as the car tends to get out of control while tackling tricky corners.

For expert drivers, there couldn't be a better vehicle in GTA Online than the Dominator. It serves its purpose well in the Arena and makes for one heck of a ride.

#4 Sasquatch

The Apocalypse Sasquatch is one of the most unrivaled monster trucks featured in the sprawling universe of GTA Online.

The overall performance of the Sasquatch is beyond impressive. The car handles supremely well and features excellent acceleration and braking power. Recorded at a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h), the Sasquatch can turn into a real nightmare. The car barely takes a few seconds to cover 60 miles per hour, leaving viewers in awe.

Players will have a hard time finding a better vehicle than the Sasquatch in GTA Online - especially in the Arena.

#3 Imperator

As far as looks are considered, the Imperator is a sight to behold. Sleek and sturdy, the car symbolizes the power of wealth and luxury in GTA Online.

In the fast lane, the Imperator is absolutely unbeatable, recorded at a top speed of 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h). The braking capabilities of the car, however, rather downplay its overall performance to some extent, but its smooth handling and excellent speed more than make up for the average braking.

This car offers players a thrill ride like none other in GTA Online.

#2 Deathbike

The infamous Deathbike comes equipped with a powerful V-Twin engine and hosts extreme acceleration, super smooth handling and great traction. The bike, however, experiences a slight drop in performance when the blades are attached.

Recorded at a top speed of 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h), it is the fastest vehicle in GTA Online.

#1 ZR380

The ZR380 is considered an exceptional case when it comes to Arena War vehicles in GTA Online because none can eclipse its well-deserved popularity.

The car is recorded at an incredibly high top speed of 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h), enough to leave every other vehicle in the dust - except, of course, the Deathbike.

The ZR380 also comes equipped with the ability to host boost upgrades, "Jump" mods and "shunt mods." The jump mods allow the car to soar into the air with a powerful lurch. The shunt mode basically enables the car to shunt to the side.