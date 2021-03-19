From foul-mouthed cops to sadistic criminals, the GTA Series has it all.

Grand Theft Auto is the most raved-about franchise in the world because Rockstar knows how much players enjoy the inclusion of diversity in the game. None of the characters featured in the series come with a shallow backstory. Every character in the game is unique in their own way.

This article talks about five of the best side-characters that people wanted to see more of in the GTA Series.

5 best side characters in the GTA series that players wanted to see more of

#5 Fernando Martinez

Exactly, Lazlow. I know what you are like, I see it in your eyes: a wanderer, a dreamer, a man who has needs, but an idiot, and I can save you and I can save your marriage.

Fernando Martinez is a hilarious radio personality who believes he knows everything there is to know about women and romance in general.

He also seems to have a knack for cheesy cliches and sappy poetry. His character is generally described as a "Latin Lover," who knows the art of getting women with supremely high standards, in bed. Such is his expertise on the subject that he often goes off-track and starts giving people tips about spicing the passion in their relationship.

Though Fernando Martinez appears quite a few times in the GTA Series, players would have loved a more real-world portrayal of the character, where he doesn't always get the woman of his dreams.

#4 Dwaine

"Ah yeah, cool man."

The GTA Series is known for featuring an assortment of dark and diverse characters who would do anything to get what they want, even if it meant hurting others. But Dwaine doesn't really fit into this category.

Dwaine is a carefree and easy-going person. His aura reflects generosity and his acquaintance promises loyalty - something players don't see a lot of in the GTA Series.

Dwaine hails from Vice City, where he worked as a mechanic. When Tommy Vercetti buys the boatyard, Dwaine moves to San Andreas with his friend Jethro.

His down-to-earth personality makes him one of the most unique characters in the GTA Series. A few more comebacks with a more exciting plotline would've been a treat for players

#3 Jethro

Image via GTA Wiki

Yo yo, uh, suit dude, you gotta light? Dude? Dude?

Jethro is another "soft" personality featured in the GTA Series.

He's the one Dwaine is often seen with. Jethro too, worked as a mechanic in Vice City before Tommy Vercetti bought the boatyard and left the two friends no choice but to move to the state of San Andreas.

Players wanted to see more of Jethro in the GTA Series for two reasons: He completes Dwaine and lights up the drama that is Grand Theft Auto.

#2 Tracey De Santa

Image via GTA Wiki

"You fucking homo. You're dead. Dad, he said I have a massive... Jimmy called me a bitch!"

Tracey De Santa is the quintessential portrayal of a spoiled brat.

She is the daughter of one of the most memorable protagonists in the GTA Series, Michael De Santa. Unfortunately, Tracey doesn't really take after her criminal of a father, and doesn't seem to plan on following in his footsteps. Some people might spew hate on Tracey for being a slacker, but she is the way she is because she couldn't care less about her father's underworld empire.

She was definitely a strong character with an engaging storyline that players would have loved to see more of in the GTA Series.

#1 Little Jacob

Image via GTA Wiki

Ya can't shake no hands when your fist be clenched. Ya hear me, breda?

Little Jacob, a drugs and arms dealer in the GTA Series, is often seen hanging out with Niko Bellic. The two of them undertake some of the most major missions in the game, and Jacob proves to be the closest ally of the Bellics.

Although Jacob appears quite a few times in GTA 4, players would have loved to see more of him in GTA Online and GTA 5.