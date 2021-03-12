How to buy a Facility in GTA Online: 5 things players can do with a Facility in the game

Just when players thought GTA Online couldn't get any more "real," Rockstar added underground facilities to the game as part of the Doomsday Heist.

Underground facilities allow players to access The Doomsday Heist planning room as a VIP, MC President or CEO. Underground facilities also work as storage spaces for the new Mammoth Avenger.

A facility in GTA Online can store up to seven personal vehicles and come with five additional spaces for fully weaponized vehicles. As if that wasn't enough of a deal, a facility workshop also allows players to customize the Avenger and other weaponized vehicles in the featured garage.

This article explains how players can buy a Facility in GTA Online and highlights its five best uses.

How to buy a Facility in GTA Online:

Image via GTA Wiki

To buy a facility in GTA Online, all the player needs to do is visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures website, select one from the 9 available on the site and roll in the bill for the chosen Facility.

All the Facility Locations in GTA Online:

Image via GTA Wiki

Advertisement

Paleto Bay Facility - $1,250,000

Mount Gordo Facility - $ 1,465,000

Lago Zancudo Facility - $1,670,000

Ron Alternates Wind Farm Facility - $1,855,000

Zancudo River Facility - $2,100,000

Route 68 Facility - $2,312,500

Grand Senora Desert Facility - $2,525,000

Sandy Shores Facility - $2,740,000

5 things players can do with a Facility in GTA Online

#1 Doomsday Heist

Image via hgunified.com

The most important reason to own a Facility in GTA Online is, of course, the Doomsday Heist. Not only is it one of the most thrilling missions featured in GTA Online, but it's also super lucrative.

The Doomsday Heist consists of three Acts and each act churns out a good deal of cash and bonuses. The Facility essentially acts as a base of operations for the Heist and grants the player protection from preying eyes as well as the cops.

#2 Orbital Cannon:

Image via gta.wiki.com

Advertisement

The orbital cannon is one of the most devastating weapons in GTA Online and allows the player to blast the rival party into a mangled mass of blood and gore.

The Orbital Cannon essentially gives players access to a cannon orbiting the earth, which when activated, will barely take a second to blast the target into unrecognizable pieces.

The only drawback to this powerful weapon is its staggering price tag. However, if what the player needs is an instant kill without any unnecessary fluff involved, then its cost is an irreplaceable value for money.

#3 The Avenger

Image via gta.wiki.com

The Avenger is an intimidating-looking helicopter featured in GTA Online and there's little that players love more than a helicopter that screams the word DESTRUCTION before it wreaks havoc in the city.

The Avenger, however, can only be stored in a Facility, and customized to its perfect version in the Facility Vehicle Workshop, which justifies the hefty cost of owning a Facility in GTA Online.

#4 The Pegasus Consierge:

Image via GTA Wiki

The Pegasus Consierge is an amazing organization featured in GTA Online that delivers certain vehicles and special helicopters right where the player wants them stationed while in Freemode.

Advertisement

Owning a Facility allows players to access this supremely useful service in GTA Online. It especially plays a significant role in CEO/VIP related missions, which can turn into a hassle if the player can't have the required vehicles delivered to them on time.

#1 A Facility allows players to access exclusive vehicles:

Image via GTA Wiki

Along with a number of extremely important equipment, the Facility also allows players to own a couple of powerful vehicles that are exclusively tied to the underground base in GTA Online.

These vehicles include:

RCV,

Thruster,

Khanjali, and

Chernobog