From foul-mouthed thieves to cold-blooded murderers, the GTA franchise features an assortment of diverse characters.

While some characters leave an unforgettable mark on players, others merely hang around to fill in the gaps. Such characters don't have a profound storyline or crisp lines of dialogue, which is why they make for the most unforgettable characters in the GTA franchise.

Top 5 most forgettable characters in the GTA franchise

#5 - Tracey De Santa

Image via GTA Wiki

"You f**king homo. You're dead. Dad, he said I have a massive... Jimmy called me a bi**h!"

If there was an award for spoiled brats, it would go to Tracey De Santa.

Tracey De Santa is the daughter of one of the most memorable protagonists in the GTA Franchise, but the 'like father like daughter' analogy doesn't pan out well in this case. Michael De Santa is passionate, composed, and insanely skilled; whereas Tracey is a bit of a slacker and couldn't care less about her father's underworld empire.

This explains why Michael treats Franklin like a son. His biological children do not exactly meet his expectations.

Advertisement

Due to her spoilt and fickle nature, Tracey De Santa is one of the most forgettable characters in the GTA franchise.

#4 King Courtney

Image via GTA Wiki

"This is King Courtney. Mi Yardie posse could do with a rude white driver and people are sayin' you the man."

King Courtney is one of the most underwhelming characters in the GTA franchise, despite holding an important position. The character hands out job opportunities via a payphone.

Most of the time, King Courtney is featured as an unseen character in the franchise. He makes a physical appearance in GTA 3, where he is portrayed as a minor antagonist. His sheer existence is infuriating. When he opens his mouth, players wish he had remained unseen.

#3 - Mercedes

Image via GTA wiki

"It's so difficult having a rich and powerful father."

Advertisement

Mercedes was featured in GTA Vice City as a supporting character with a sketch that was supposed to be extremely intriguing.

Not only is she portrayed as a hardworking woman who would do anything to level up her game, but she also works as a courtesan in Little Havana. Such a twist in her storyline should have been engaging, but Mercedes barely does anything interesting in the game and ends up like Tracey De Santa.

Had her scenes been more intense, she might have been one of the most diverse characters in the GTA franchise.

#2 - Phil Cassidy

Image via GTA Wiki

Phil Cassidy was a fairly forgettable character with a down-the-hill storyline until he was featured as a main character in GTA Vice City.

Phil Cassidy is an artillery arms dealer who sells military-grade weapons such as Grenades, Rocket Launchers, etc. What makes his character so annoying is his frequent references to the war and the trauma he has to deal with every day. If Cam Jones is to be believed, Phil Cassidy was never in the army.

The only thing that doesn't erase him from players' minds is his one arm. He lost the other arm in 1986 when he was caught in a bomb blast.

Phil Cassidy is not exactly an underwhelming character, but his shallow backstory makes him one of the most forgettable characters in the GTA Franchise.

#1 - Gonzalez

Image via GTA Wiki

Advertisement

Victor: "You've cut your Colonel's coke to make a side profit..." Gonzalez: "Shhh... Vic, please... This is after all the land of opportunity."

If there was an award for the most morally corrupt character in the GTA Franchise, it would most definitely go to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez appears as a minor antagonist in GTA Vice City and is later given a major role in Vice City Stories.

All players are told about Gonzalez is that he hails from Columbia and lives in Vice City with entry and diplomatic immunity to the US.

The lack of backstory in Gonzalez's character arch makes him one of the most shallow characters in the GTA Franchise.