GTA Online wouldn't have been as successful as it is today if it wasn't for its super-cool vehicles.

GTA Online is so unbeatable in the gaming universe because Rockstar Games puts great effort into understanding the psychology of the targeted audience.

The developers know that there's nothing that GTA Online players love more than attractive vehicles. This is why the game has a massive collection of vehicles: from armored cars to gold-plated aircraft.

In this article, we take a look at 3 of the best sedans featured in GTA Online.

3 best sedans featured in GTA Online

#3 Enus Cognoscenti

Inspired by the Maybach 62, the Enus Cognoscenti is one of the most popular four-door sedan cars featured in GTA Online. It is recorded at a top speed of 110.00 mph (177.03 km/h).

The Cognoscenti is unique in its bodywork as it's known for hosting a surprisingly long frame for a sedan. The design of the car is flashy enough to smell the stench of envy in an Online Lobby. However, its performance is rather inferior to other sedans featured in GTA Online.

To make up for the average handling of the car, the Cognoscenti features a powerful engine that allows the driver to play with slides and oversteer.

The sheer mass of the car should be enough to get police and roadblocks out of the way. However, the impassable size of the car also means the driver is often prone to crashing and losing their cover (if they need to maintain one).

#2 Benefactor Schafter

The Benefactor Schafter's appearance is inspired by two phenomenal cars: The Mercedes-Benz-E-Class (W2110) and S-Class (W220).

The Schafter is a luxury four-door sedan that can often be found on the streets of Los Santos in GTA Online.

Recorded at a top speed of 110.25 mph (177.43 km/h), the Schafter hosts super smooth handling, great acceleration and amazing traction.

#1 Enus Super Diamond

The Enus Super Diamond takes inspiration from a 2003-2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom and the 1968-1991 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI. However, unlike its real-life inspirations, the Super Diamond isn't exactly a sight to behold. If anything, it features one of the most modest designs in the game.

However, the average looks of the car shouldn't dissuade the player from purchasing this super cool sedan. Recorded at a top speed of 111.75 mph (179.84 km/h), the Enus hosts great speed, impressive acceleration, decent handling and great traction.