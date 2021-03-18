5 most despised characters in the GTA series 

The GTA Series features an assortment of power-hungry characters who will do anything to get what they want. It is, perhaps, what makes the series so remarkable.

Not every Grand Theft Auto character is, however, worth the notoriety. Players hate some for being vexing all the time and not letting the protagonists catch a break, while others are despised for their mere existence.

None of these characters are necessarily bad. If anything, they are the inciting factors that hold the game together. Some characters are there for creating tension in the community. In the words of Jon Moriarty, "Every fairytale needs a good old fashioned villain."

This article talks about some of the most despised characters featured in the GTA Series.

5 of the most loathsome characters featured in the GTA Series

#5 - Ryder (featured in GTA San Andreas)

I'm a motherf**king genius!

If players could only kill one character in the GTA Series, they would probably go for Ryder.

Lance Wilson, commonly known as Ryder, is one of the most despised antagonists in the entire series. He is a psychotic drug addict who often ends up making a fool of himself. He is also a back-stabbing black sheep who betrays Grove Street Families for the Ballas, Vagos, and C.R.A.S.H.

#4 - Big Smoke

"Respect has to be earned, Sweet - just like money."

Talking about black sheep, no player can forget Big Smoke.

Melvin Harris, commonly known as Big Smoke, was also a high-ranking member of the Grove Street Families. He betrayed them for the Ballas and stabbed Sweet and Carl Johnson in the back, two of his closest friends.

Big Smoke's betrayal makes for the most shocking moments in the GTA Series. Carl Johnson trusted him more than anyone else in the game; he treated him like family.

#3 - Catalina (featured in GTA 3)

"Well I got news for you, shooting you will be a pleasure but dating you was only business. You are muy peccinno amigo!"

Catalina, the crazy queen of seduction, likes manipulating men into submission to get what she wants. While such a diverse trope usually makes for an engaging twist in the GTA Series, Catalina's psychotic tendencies fail to justify her actions.

A classic black-and-white move on her part was hooking up with Claude. She clearly couldn't care less about his feelings before gaslighting him into a serious relationship when she clearly knew he cared for her.

Although Catalina is portrayed as a cold-blooded villain who treats men like used napkins, she does feel something akin to love for Claude down the road. The nature of their relationship, however, is so complicated that the two eventually break up.

Because of her portayal, Catalina is one of the most hated characters in the GTA Series.

#2 - Steve Haines (featured in GTA 5)

"Then I guess you getting involved with a clapped out old agent who's been living off of past glories was your first mistake. You're my boy now, amigo. My career depends on this, and that's very important to me. So seeing as we're all boys now, that makes it important to you."

Steve Haines is a corrupt FBI agent who, like many dirty cops in the GTA Series, exploits the power of his rank to seize power for himself.

His sadistic mind can no longer differentiate the smart from the fools. On top of being a foul-mouthed cop, Steve Haines is one of the most loathsome villains ever featured in the GTA series.

#1 - Frank Tenpenny (featured in GTA San Andreas)

"Now you get this straight. We own you. You're ours. We can sh*t on you from such a height, you'll think God himself has crapped on you. You understand?"

Crime is the essence of the GTA series, and so are corrupt cops.

Frank Tenpenny is, perhaps, the most despised character in the GTA Series. Like Steve Haines, Tenpenny exploits the power of his influence to do his own dirty work. He is also the one who keeps on tabs on Big Smoke while the latter orchestrates the perfect downfall of Grove Street Families. Tenpenny is also responsible for the untimely death of CJ's mother.