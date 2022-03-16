How to get into a solo public session in GTA Online on the PS5

GTA Online players can easily get into a solo public session on the PS5 through MTU Manipulation. There is a minor setting in the Internet section of the PS5 that the average player wouldn't care to change, known as "MTU Settings." However, changing it and its relevant value is all a player has to do to get an increased chance of entering a public session by themselves.

Being the only player in a public lobby isn't the same as being in a solo session or an invite-only lobby. Some activities are only available in public sessions, so taking advantage of this trick will be highly beneficial for players.

Here is how GTA Online players can get into a solo public session easily on the PS5

An example of MTU Manipulation (Image via Sony)

To do MTU Manipulation, do the following:

Go into Settings (a gear-shaped icon near the top right). Go to Network. Go into Settings. Go into Set Up Internet Connection. Find the Internet option that you're currently using and press the button with the three horizontal lines (it's above square). Head into Advanced Settings. On the very bottom is a setting called "MTU Settings." Change it from "Automatic" to "Manual." Change MTU to a value between 800 and 900. Boot up GTA Online as normal.

An example of a player in a solo public session (Image via Rockstar Games)

PS5 players should either be in a public lobby by themselves or a very small one with a small group of players. It's imperative to note that this trick won't guarantee that a player will always get a public lobby to themselves; it just dramatically increases the likelihood of that happening.

If the player happens to be in a session with at least one other player, they can use the "Find New Session" feature to more likely put themselves in a solo public session. It's vital to mention that the above trick can work on both the PS4 and PS5 versions of GTA Online.

Advantages of a solo public lobby in GTA Online

There are several reasons why a player might want to have a public lobby to themselves:

They can do missions that force them to be in a public lobby but not worry about griefers or other inconvenient players.

There is less of a chance of hearing other players.

It greatly minimizes PVP situations.

GTA Online players should be able to do MTU Manipulation very easily on the PS5. Hence, it's not something too technical for the average gamer to figure out.

