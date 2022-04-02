GTA Online's next DLC could include Liberty City as a map expansion

According to the latest GTA Online rumors, Rockstar might bring back Liberty City in the upcoming update. It's not yet clear if this rumor is just wishful thinking or an accurate revelation. Such leaks are quite common for GTA 6, the highly anticipated upcoming title in the franchise, but are fairly unheard of when it comes to GTA Online.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online counterpart got re-released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with several improvements that take advantage of the newer hardware. Since then, the online servers have seen an increase in players, including both old and new ones.

Popular Rockstar insider hints at Liberty City map expansion for GTA Online's next DLC

While Grand Theft Auto 6 may still be the biggest topic for leaks and rumors in the gaming industry, GTA Online is not very far behind in this regard. Any interesting piece of information regarding an upcoming DLC for the game generates quite the buzz among players.

The latest leak to come out regarding this game is the addition of a new map. Map expansions don't sound so unbelievable since the Cayo Perico Heist DLC came out, but this latest rumor has enough reason to make fans skeptical. Apparently, Rockstar is about to reintroduce the HD Universe rendition of Liberty City in the game.

Popular Rockstar Games insider @Matheusbr9895_ tweeted out that there will be a major summer update for Grand Theft Auto Online. He added a few emoticons to this tweet, including one that depicts the Statue of Liberty. It's called the Statue of Happiness in the Rockstar Universe, and it represents Liberty City in the same way that the real-world structure represents New York City.

Soon! Informações recentes que eu recebo por fontes, há uma GRANDE atualização para o verão chegando ao GTA Online, e veremos boas conexões entre elas... Expansão de mapas!Soon! Informações recentes que eu recebo por fontes, há uma GRANDE atualização para o verão chegando ao GTA Online, e veremos boas conexões entre elas... Expansão de mapas!👓🗽 Soon!

Here's what his translated tweet reads:

"Recent information I get from sources, there's a BIG summer update coming to GTA Online, and we'll see good connections between them... Map expansion!"

Some fans immediately connected the dots and deduced that Matheusvictorbr- was alluding to Liberty City. However, any such information must be taken with a grain of salt at the moment. Rockstar has proven time and again that they are quite unpredictable, and even the supposedly most accurate leaks might turn out to be false.

@Matheusbr9895_ is well-reputed in the Grand Theft Auto community and has come up with accurate leaks and predictions in the past. However, this doesn't mean that the latest information he has provided is 100% accurate. The notion of a Liberty City map expansion isn't new. Such rumors have been persisting for years, yet nothing has ever arrived.

Every time a rumor about Rockstar introducing Liberty City to GTA Online has surfaced, it has proven to be false. A large map expansion, however, might be just the thing that keeps people playing the game on a regular basis. It might also potentially bring back gamers who have left the game out of boredom.

This makes even more sense considering how Rockstar has launched a subscription service for the game. At this time, it's unknown if this rumored Liberty City expansion will ever happen. However, while waiting for further details about GTA 6, fans may still expect fresh material to be added to the game in some fashion.

