GTA+ membership for GTA Online is now available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA Online gamers got news about a new subscription service a few days ago via the Rockstar Newswire. GTA+ is now available on the PS and Microsoft Stores for $5.99. However, players on the next-gen or Expanded and Enhanced version are the only ones eligible to get it.

The membership program aims to reward members with money, in-game items, early access to new content, etc. The announcement did not sit well with the fans as it made no sense to add a subscription service to an eight-and-a-half-year-old game. But Rockstar went ahead with it anyway. Here are more details about the program.

Details about GTA+

Tez2 @TezFunz2 GTA+ is now live on PS5, Xbox Series X/S



Industry insider TezFunz2 tweeted about the membership service going live for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The membership service provides these rewards:

Industry insider TezFunz2 tweeted about the membership service going live for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The membership service provides these rewards:

$500,000 will be deposited automatically to members' Maze Bank Account.

The Principe Deveste Eight with HSW upgrades equipped. Members will get it before it is released for other players.

HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

Free La Mesa Auto Shop relocation for Auto Shop owners.

Free LS Car Meet Membership and refund of $50,000 for existing members.

Free upgrade to Aquarius Super Yacht for yacht owners.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts will be added to member wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

Shark Card purchasers will also get bonus cash.

What happens now?

Ben @videotech_ @kirstycloud @RockstarGames But they added the new Carrer Builder to help people kickstart in GTA Online. This is not necessary to add in.

While many gamers are of the opinion that this move is a 'Massive L' fr Rockstar, some say that the GTA+ program is for newer players to get a better start. But wasn't the Career-Builder added for that reason? It is all very confusing as of now.

Broontango @BroontangoVlogs



As stated above, this isn't one of Rockstar's best moments. Gamers subscribing to the new program are going to receive a lot of flak. And if there's a special tag on their names, lobbies are going to grief them non-stop for supporting this move.

As stated above, this isn't one of Rockstar's best moments. Gamers subscribing to the new program are going to receive a lot of flak. And if there's a special tag on their names, lobbies are going to grief them non-stop for supporting this move.

GTA+ members will also get more out of Shark cards (Image via Twitter/Cameron)

Shark Card buyers with the membership will also get additional cash in-game. The Shark Cards are what keep this game going, and this adds more reason to buy them.

Rob Woods @RobWoods31400 @harrisman80 @DeadlyWanderer



Recent weekly updates on Grand Theft Auto Online (all platforms) have also been very poor. Some were repeats, a few did not have property/vehicle discounts, and some did not have triple money missions. This was due to the Expanded and Enhanced version being launched on March 15. The first week on E&E got great offers, but it was the same for last-gen. Now that GTA+ is here, these offers are bound to go further down.

Recent weekly updates on Grand Theft Auto Online (all platforms) have also been very poor. Some were repeats, a few did not have property/vehicle discounts, and some did not have triple money missions. This was due to the Expanded and Enhanced version being launched on March 15. The first week on E&E got great offers, but it was the same for last-gen. Now that GTA+ is here, these offers are bound to go further down.

This also makes the game pay-to-win. The Deveste Eight (HSW) being offered for free is a classic example. The future could also see exclusive content locked behind the membership wall, which is really sad.

