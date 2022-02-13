How to perform Diamond Casino Heists in GTA Online

Diamond Casino Heists require a lot of setup in GTA Online, but it's definitely worth the wait.

Some GTA Online players would rather steal a dollar their way than earn a hundred by doing nothing. With that in mind, Diamond Casino Heists are a fun and reliable way to make some extra cash. Players will have to put in the work, but it will pay off handsomely.

GTA Online rewards players who maintain their patience. Once all the setup missions are complete, players will be good to go for the rest of their run. Better yet, they can also choose between different approaches for the Diamond Casino Heist. They just need to make sure to save up a lot of money.

Here is what GTA Online players need to do to get started on Diamond Casino Heists

Before continuing, it's important to note that players must register as a CEO, VIP, or MC President. Otherwise, they will be unable to perform these missions. They will also need one or two million dollars.

Buy an Arcade

Lester should give GTA Online players a notification about Arcade businesses. He will redirect them to a website for Maze Bank Foreclosures, where they can purchase the property.

There are six different arcades within Los Santos and Blaine County:

Pixel Pete's (Paleto Bay) - $1,235,000

(Paleto Bay) - $1,235,000 Wonderama (Grapeseed) - $1,565,000

(Grapeseed) - $1,565,000 Videogeddon (La Mesa) - $1,875,000

(La Mesa) - $1,875,000 Warehouse (Davis) - $2,135,000

(Davis) - $2,135,000 Insert Coin (Rockford Hills) - $2,345,000

(Rockford Hills) - $2,345,000 Eight-Bit (Vinewood) - $2,530,000

Pixel Pete's is free for Twitch players who link their accounts to Rockstar Games Social Club. Otherwise, they will have to save over a million dollars.

Perform a few setup missions

After the player buys the Arcade, they will need to set up their business. Below is the first mission they need to complete:

Setup: Equipment (Go to a specific location and recover some equipment)

Once that is taken care of, players can get started on the Diamond Casino Heist. There are two stages they need to complete before the big finale:

Setup: Casino Scoping (Go inside the casino and take pictures of the security features)

(Go inside the casino and take pictures of the security features) Heist Prep: Vault Contents (Hack a security guard's phone, access the camera feed, then look inside the main vault)

GTA Online players have multiple points of interest with both missions, which means they can be played differently each time. Now they can finally get started with the Diamond Casino Heist.

There are three different approaches

GTA Online players can perform these missions with a minimum of two players and a maximum of four. Leaders can use the following tactics with the Diamond Casino Heist, as seen below:

Aggressive (Break in by fighting through the security guards)

(Break in by fighting through the security guards) Big Con (Use disguises to get into the main vault)

(Use disguises to get into the main vault) Silent and Sneaky (Avoid confrontation with casino security)

All crew members get s minimum 15% cut for all their hard work. To make a return on investment, players will have to rob the casino a few more times. At the very least, the Arcade businesses will passively make them money.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul