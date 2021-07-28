There are many types of properties in GTA Online and some are businesses that can help players generate money. Be it nightclubs, hangars, bunkers, or even arcades; all these businesses are lucrative and have a legal front as well as illegal hidden business.

Arcades are businesses that were introduced to GTA Online in The Diamond Casino Heist update on December 12th, 2019. They are really good businesses where GTA Online players can do a lot of things, such as make money, play games and add upgrades.

Players can upgrade the Arcade with many options such as the Garage, High Score Screens, and Personal Quarters. Notably, they cannot initiate the casino heists without owning an arcade.

Players will get a weapons workshop when they purchase an arcade for free. Coupled with that, they will also get a t-shirt sporting the logo of whichever arcade they purchased.

It is important for players to get a Master Control Terminal upgrade for $1,700,000 as they can launch their business missions from the Arcade itself. The Master Control Terminal can be used to buy supplies for all businesses and monitor them.

Michael's son Jimmy from the GTA 5 storyline can always be found around the arcade.

There are a total of six arcades in GTA Online, out of which two are located in the county and four in the main city. The best location for an arcade will be the one closest to the rest of the players businesses.

Top 3 best arcades to buy in GTA Online

#3 Eight-Bit - Vinewood

Eight Bit Arcade ( Source - Gtaforums.com )

The Eight bit arcade is the most expensive in GTA Online, costing a whopping $2,550,000. The arcade is located in Vinewood which is a pretty expensive place to begin with, and it is quite near to the Diamond Casino as well. This could prove useful if players are looking to get the arcade for the Diamond Heist.

The fact that it is in the city makes it very accessible for all the setup missions for the Heist and is a good place over all to buy an Arcade.

#2 Insert Coin - Rockford Hills

Insert Coin Arcade ( Source: gtaforums.com )

The Insert coin arcade can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website for $2,345,000 and its located at Rockford Hills in GTA Online. It's usually preferred by players as it is located next to most other businesses and can help them rack up a lot of money.

The Arcade is relatively close to the Diamond Casino, which is always a good thing taking the Diamond Heist into consideration. This Arcade is also close to the Highway, which is nice to be able to commute around the map.

#1 Videogeddon - La Mesa

Videogeddon Arcade ( Source: gtaforums.com )

The Videogeddon arcade at La Mesa can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website for $1,875,000 in GTA Online. It is preferred by the players because of its reasonable price.

This arcade is close to the highway which helps commuting around the map for missions. It is also close to the Diamond Casino so players can easily do the Diamond Heist without breaking the bank. All the setup missions can also be done easily around this arcade.

