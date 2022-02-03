Top 5 most profitable businesses in GTA Online (2022)

GTA Online has a great number of businesses for players to earn in-game money. From selling counterfeit cash and documents to hard drugs, the MC businesses provide a lot of supply and sale missions that can earn players up to a few million dollars combined.

Alternatively, there are CEO businesses that altogether make gamers a lot more money in a much faster time in the game. The Arcade business, for example, allows players to make over a million dollars with one heist.

This article will look at the top 5 most profitable businesses in GTA Online in 2022.

Best businesses to make money in GTA Online in 2022

The above video is a showcase of all of the businesses in GTA Online being ranked by a YouTuber. Included in this list are the top 5 most profitable businesses to own in 2022, as shown below.

5) Warehouse - Special Cargo

After purchasing the CEO Office, players are able to buy warehouses as extensions to their new Executive Office building. Once a garage is owned, players can engage in cargo supply missions which involve them going out and stealing or acquiring various crates of jewelry, drugs, weapon parts and more.

Special cargo missions from the crate warehouses have been around since the Import/Export DLC in 2016. These active income businesses require players to spend a lot of time grinding to earn their money. Players can make anywhere from $250,000 to over $3million over time, depending on whether they own the smallest or largest warehouse.

4) Bunker - Weapon Sales

Players first need to choose a Bunker in which to begin their weapon sales business. Bunkers start at $1.6million, but spending a bit more money on a location closer to Los Santos is highly recommended for ease of deliveries later.

The Bunker business can be managed by one player and can make serious money with all upgrades purchased. Gamers can choose to spend money on resupplying their bunkers, but this will eat into the overall profit. It is best to steal supplies and get them for free in the game. Weapon sales at this business will fetch upwards of $200,000 each. More weapon sales, more profit.

3) Vehicle Warehouse - Import/Export

Similar to the cargo warehouse, players will need an Executive Office before they can purchase a vehicle warehouse. This warehouse business is extremely profitable. Players can steal and sell three different types of cars from their vehicle warehouse. Low, mid, and high-level cars are sourced for this business and the nicest cars can each be worth $100,000 to resell.

If players fill their garage with 40 cars, they have a serious amount of value in their vehicle warehouse business. Having friends in GTA Online to help steal and sell these vehicles makes the missions much easier and faster.

2) Arcade - Casino Heist

Once GTA Online players have met Lester Crest, they can buy an Arcade business and begin the setup for the Diamond Casino Heist. The Diamond Heist is a player favorite in GTA Online and has made hundreds of thousands of gamers millions of GTA$ over the years.

The heist setup can be done in well under an hour once players get the hang of it, allowing them to do a casino heist fairly regularly. If a player decides to keep the lion's share of the profit, they can expect to make over $1million from a successful heist.

1) The Agency from The Contract DLC

The Agency business is the latest DLC in GTA Online. It involves working with Franklin and Dr. Dre to improve their reputation and to get back Dr. Dre's music. In addition to these main aims, players will earn hundreds of thousands of dollars by the time they reach the finale.

The VIP contacts and other client missions at the Agency can be worth up to $80,000 each, and may be repeated as many times as players wish. The final mission awards gamers with a $1million payout. All told, players can see profits of well over $1,000,000 by taking part in these fun missions a few times a day.

