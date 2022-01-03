How to complete the "Don’t F*ck With Dre" VIP contract mission in GTA Online

GTA Online's final mission in 'The Contract' DLC is called "Don’t F*ck With Dre." This mission is where players get to find Dr. Dre's stolen phone that contained all of his unreleased music.

After Imani has tracked down Johnny Guns, GTA Online players set off from the agency and go out to finish the job that they and Franklin started for Dr. Dre. With everything that happened in the DLC the final mission is where it all comes together.

GTA Online players finally finish their work with Dr. Dre and are handsomely rewarded for it

The mission sees players finally taking down Johnny Guns for Dr. Dre and getting his stolen phone and music back. Johnny Guns was the one that made copies of the music in the first place and leaked them.

After leaving the agency, the players track Johnny to a train depot in La Mesa. Johnny sees that he is in trouble and flees in his sports car, leaving the players to fight off a huge number of enemy guards.

GTA Online players are left battling a heavy-hitting group of hired gunmen while Imani tries to track down the location of Johnny's phone. Players should have plenty of ammo, snacks and body armor for this mission as the resistance is very high.

Players need to watch out for enemies on the rooftops, as well as the backup that arrives in black SUVs. The enemies continue to attack from all sides for a couple of minutes.

Players need to race to LSIA to catch Johnny before he takes off with the stolen material

Imani calls after a few minutes to warn GTA Online players that Johnny is trying to book a private plane to escape the country. The race is on to get to LSIA and stop Johnny taking off and getting away with Dre's phone.

GTA Online players arrive and enter an enormous hangar where Johnny Guns is hiding. There are dozens more enemies inside that must be dispatched before the players can finally reach Johnny and put a bullet in him. After every enemy guard is dead the players have to injure Johnny and drag him outside to Dr. Dre to face the music.

Dr. Dre plays plays his exclusive music for the GTA Online players in the final part of the last mission

The ending cutscene is very satisfying knowing that Dr. Dre is happy with the work that the players have done. He delivers a good beating to Johnny Guns with his golf clubs before asking the players to give him a ride.

The best part is that while driving Dre to his helicopter at the end of the mission, he plays the world exclusive of his new song Fallin' Up for the first time. This is an unforgettable moment in GTA Online history. Hopefully, this is not the last time the players will see Dr. Dre either.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan