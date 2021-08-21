GTA Online Redditor finds unique new way to restock on snacks in Autoshop

GTA Online is a vast game with many features and mechanics. Rockstar Games also provides players constant updates to make the game more interesting. With the number of new updates in the game, it can be challenging for players to keep track of everything.

In the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online, players have received many new features that they can try out and enjoy. With the number of new features, players can overlook a few things.

The Autoshop is the newest business in GTA Online, and gamers can use that property to launch missions, modify their vehicles, and even spawn from there.

One minor feature they might have overlooked but was pointed out by a Reddit user named u/AEIDOLONE is that users can restock themselves with snacks for free once they own an Autoshop.

The Redditor pointed out that players can restock snacks in GTA Online if they own an Autoshop. This came as news to most of the community as it is a small feature that they usually overlook.

Gamers are usually so excited to try out all the new missions and cars that such small features are overshadowed.

They can go to the table under the stairs and restock themselves with snacks. The Redditor uploaded a picture of him pointing to where players can restock snacks in the Autoshop.

The post stirred up the community's curiosity and got 4.4k upvotes and 187 comments.

As per Reddit culture, the community was quick to start with their comical responses to the post.

The top-rated comment was by a user named u/JustaSnowbody, and he mentioned how the convenience stores are losing business with each update in GTA Online to a point where the only thing they would be good for is to be robbed.

This comment resonated with many players from the community, and 465 people upvoted it, and they got 24 replies. Many users were confirming this user's observations and the comment thread went on for a bit.

u/shiftyfired1056 replied to the comment, saying:

"Gotta rob something."

Another player pointed out that there is another new feature that lets players take all the snacks at one go, instead of having to individually pick up each snack from the bowl.

A lot of people started questioning if the "Take All" button was available across platforms.

Gamers appreciated the small changes that Rockstar has implemented in this update within the comments section in the thread.

The helpful behavior of the community on the GTA Online subreddit definitely makes the game more enjoyable for players to play.

