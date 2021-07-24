5 reasons why players should invest in an Autoshop after the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

The new Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online has added "Autoshops" as a purchasable property for players to buy and run in GTA Online.

The Autoshops aren't cheap though, with the cheapest Autoshop costing $1,670,000 of in-game money. This has got many players wondering if an Autoshop is a worthy investment.

In this article, we will be looking at five reasons why players should invest money in an Autoshop.

Reasons to purchase an Autoshop in GTA Online

#1- Contracts

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

Owning an Autoshop gives players access to various contracts like IAA, Merryweather, and more.

Contracts are multi-part robbery missions with prep missions and big finales just like heists except these have a focus on cars. Players will need to modify their vehicles in certain ways that can be useful for the heist.

Autoshops act as a base of operations for contracts like clubhouses do for businesses like heroin and cocaine.

#2- Exotic Exports

image via GTABase

The Autoshop also lets players access Exotic Export missions, which are extracurricular work recovering vehicles throughout the city.

These missions are updated daily and are a great source of extra income if required.

There are optional upgrades like drivers to help with vehicle deliveries as well.

#3- Modding bay

image via GTABase

The Autoshop wouldn't be an Autoshop if it didn't let players modify cars.

It gives players access to a modding bay that can be used to customize personal vehicles and even other players' vehicles for a fee of course.

The modding bay also has optional upgrades like car lifts to boost customer mods and hiring mechanics to speed up delivery of customer vehicles.

#4- Personal Garage

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The Autoshop also acts like a 10 car garage which players can use to store their own vehicles.

This will eliminate the need for players to invest in garages separately.

It is also convenient for players to store their vehicles at a place where they can be customized instantly.

#5- Personal Living Quarters

Image via Rockstar

The Autoshop also comes with personal quarters which include a bed, wardrobe and a gun locker.

Players can use the Autoshop as a place to live if they don't feel like commuting everyday.

Also read: 5 fastest cars from the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul