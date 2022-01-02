How to beat the 'South Central Leak' mission in The Contract DLC in GTA Online

The 'South Central Leak' is the last mission of the VIP contract work for Dr. Dre in GTA Online. After taking the first copies from the promoter and the billionaire, players must retrieve the final document of Dre's music from the streets.

The mission sees GTA Online users partnering with one of Franklin's contacts to locate the final music leak. After this, they will only need to find Dre's original phone.

GTA Online players hunt down the final copy of Dr. Dre's music in The Contract DLC

In this final VIP mission, users are on the tail of the person who originally stole Dre's phone to pirate his music. Below is a guide to help them efficiently complete this last VIP contract mission.

Davis is the first place to look

In the first investigation, Franklin tells gamers that they need to find someone called Vernon. Players meet Vernon to help him with a deal in return for his help finding Dre's phone.

Arriving at the deal, GTA Online users will take out a gang of Lost MC dealers to steal their meth equipment.

This is a relatively easy mission because after killing the bikers, all that players need to do is drop the equipment at a garage in Morningwood. Players will be pursued by the Lost MC and the police but should not have much trouble shaking them.

After completing the mission, Vernon tells users he will contact Franklin with any new developments.

Find out what the Ballas know about Dre's music

At the start of this investigation, Vernon tells Franklin that the Ballas are involved in stealing Dre's music. GTA Online players need to meet Vernon in Textile City and head to Davis again. Once there, they must help defend the families against the attacking Ballas.

After an intense gun battle with the enemy, users follow Vernon to a garage in Franklin's old neighborhood, where they find a member of the Ballas named P hiding out. Vernon holds a gun to the head of the Balla, who tells him that the Vagos are the ones with Dre's music.

South Central Leak finale

The final part of this VIP contract starts with GTA Online players meeting Vernon and his convoy at the Davis Mega Mall. From there, everyone drives to the Rancho Projects to confront the Vagos and save Dr. Dre's music. Gamers should have extra snacks and armor to face this big gang.

As they approach their destination, users can hear Dr. Dre's new song, Black Privilege, playing loudly in the streets from a customized Vago lowrider. Alongside Vernon's crew, they must take on the gangsters until enough of them are dead.

This triggers a Vago to escape in the lowrider with Dre's stolen music. Luckily for GTA Online players, it is not too difficult to chase this enemy down and take him out.

Players can then drive the lowrider and music back to the agency, where Dr. Dre greets them. Lamar comes into the scene and makes a fool of himself trying to sell Dre on his new w**d, but Franklin stops him.

Imani has used all of the information gathered by the GTA Online players and tracked the source of the music to a man named Johnny Guns. Now all that remains is finding Johnny and getting back Dre's phone.

