How to start and run the MC businesses in GTA Online

The MC Clubhouse has been in the news before as one of the most lucrative properties in GTA Online.

In order to start their own MC clubhouse in GTA Online, players will need to purchase a clubhouse from the Maze Bank Foreclosures site, which serves as a hub for all the MC businesses featured in the game.

The cheapest clubhouse costs $200,000 and the most expensive one is priced at $495,000. Unlike, say, the Vehicle Warehouse, there doesn't appear to be any distinction between different clubhouses except their location. Players can pick whichever one they think will work best for them.

How to make money with the MC clubhouse in GTA Online?

There are five kinds of MC businesses available to set up from the laptop that comes with the clubhouse. Each is profitable in its own right and there is no meaningful difference beyond the fact that the more expensive businesses generally tend to generate more profit.

Document Forgery Office ($650,000 - $1,235,000)

Weed Farm ($715,000 - $1,358,500)

Counterfeit Cash Factory ($845,000 - $1,605,000)

Methamphetamine Lab ($910,000 - $1,729,000)

Cocaine Lockup ($975,000 - $1,852,500)

Most MC businesses pretty much run in the background with little to no supervision on the player's part. As long as the clubhouse is fully upgraded, the player can do other things in GTA Online while the hired staff takes care of everything.

However, it should be noted that the player cannot simply walk away for a week or two and come to a readymade fortune. Supplies have to be restocked every now and then, including special products like biscuits, paper straws etc, so the staff can keep the operation running smoothly.

Upgrading MC Businesses in GTA Online

Players can spend money on greater updates for each business by going into the laptop inside the clubhouse. While the upgrades might eat into the player's income, it's a good idea to take the game to the next level and ensure maximum optimization. Then, the clubhouse will churn out as much money per hour as possible.

Equipment Upgrade ($550,000 - $1,100,000): basically increases the rate and value of the product and the amount that can be stored in the business at a time

Staff Upgrade ($195,000 - $390,000): investing in the staff automatically increases profitability

Security Upgrade ($285,000 - $570,000): enhances security and decreases the chance of being attacked by cops and enemy players

