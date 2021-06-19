What is the best vehicle warehouse location in GTA Online?

Climbing the financial ladder in GTA Online may not be a walk in the park, but it's definitely not undoable.

There are a number of ways to make money in GTA Online, each more lucrative than the other. The import/export business, in particular, is one of the most popular ways to make money in GTA Online.

To start an import/export business in GTA Online, players will first need to register as a CEO and buy an office. After purchasing an office, they can invest in a warehouse and start making the big bucks.

There are two kinds of warehouses in GTA Online:

Vehicle warehouse.

Special cargo warehouse.

It should be noted that while the import/export business is extremely profitable, it does require a good deal of investment.

Warehouses are valuable properties and cost a good chunk of money, which is why players need to make sure that the one they invest in guarantees a substantial return on investment.

The general rule of thumb regarding warehouses is that they should be central to most delivery locations and have good access.

The most profitable vehicle warehouse in GTA Online

Unlike special cargo warehouses, the profitability of a vehicle warehouse does not depend on its size. The most profitable warehouses are those that are close to the CEO's office and have good access.

La Puerta is arguably the best vehicle warehouse in GTA Online. Not only is it close to the CEO's office, but it's also near the Marina's Helipad, which allows the player to spawn a Pegasus Cargobob for delivering stolen vehicles.

That said, the La Puerta warehouse does cost a lot. Priced at a staggering $2,735,000, it's quite expensive for players who are strapped for cash. An affordable alternative to the La Puerta warehouse is easily the La Mesa one.

Not only is the La Mesa warehouse incredibly affordable, but it's also central enough to most delivery locations. Moreover, with the La Mesa warehouse, players can also use a Cargobob to make deliveries as they will only have to land about the rooftop's height before the game automatically activates the cut-scene.

Edited by suwaidfazal