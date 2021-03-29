Top 5 investments in GTA Online as of 2021

GTA Online rewards the industrious and the dedicated. But more importantly, it rewards those who are smart with their money in the game. It provides plenty of avenues for players to make a boatload of cash and have a whole lot of fun while doing it.

A clear and easy path to money is never truly the best for large profits in GTA Online, as players will need to dig a layer deeper and discover what works for them. Once they have enough money saved up, they must invest it into a business or a property that will net them cash over the course of time.

It might be a while before the player is able to make their initial investment back, but in the end, it will all be worth it. This article takes a look at some of the best businesses, properties, and vehicles that are worth investing in GTA Online.

5 best investments in GTA Online in 2021

#5 - Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper might just be the most quintessential vehicle in GTA Online, right next to the Oppressor MKII. Instead of simply using it as a means to get around, players will find quickly enough that the Buzzard Attack Chopper is their best helper for businesses in GTA Online.

Supply/Sell Missions will require players to travel halfway across the map and wade through several enemy players, which puts them at great risk. Instead, players can hop into their Buzzard and complete missions from within the safety of their Attack Chopper.

The Buzzard should be one of the first vehicles players buy in GTA Online. And although it is a bit pricey, it is a great investment.

#4 - CEO Office - Warehouse

A CEO Office gives players access to purchase a Warehouse, which will also give them access to one of the best businesses in GTA Online: Special and Vehicle Cargo.

These businesses will help players make a boatload of cash per hour in GTA Online. Once the player learns how exactly to stack the warehouses so they can get profit, they will be minting cash merely hours into this business in the game.

The trick is to keep coming back to the Special and Vehicle Cargo missions after the cooldown runs out after each sale.

#3 - Cocaine Lockup

Most MC Businesses are relatively profitable, but the Cocaine Lockup is simply one of the best ones in the game. It ranks highly among the most profitable businesses in GTA Online and rewards players for playing smart.

The Cocaine Lockup is a passive business, meaning it will be making money in the background, while the player is focused on other businesses and activities in the game.

Sell Missions might take longer to complete than other businesses in the game, but players will be much better off buying supplies after a point. While buying supplies will eat into the player's profits, they will save a lot of time, which they can use to spend on other more active methods of income.

#2 - Gunrunning

The Gunrunning business requires the purchase of a Bunker, which by itself is one of the most useful properties in GTA Online. Much like the Cocaine Lockup, Gunrunning is also a passive business and practically mints money in the background while the player focuses on heists and other activities.

Similar to the Cocaine Lockup, players profit more from stealing supplies at the start. But they should soon move to buy supplies after a certain point. This will allow them to complete the missions faster and make a profit quickly as well.

Upgrading the Bunker and Staff over time will also result in a lot of profit for the player.

#1 - Kosatka Submarine

Despite all the great businesses and methods to make passive income, the Cayo Perico Heist is simply the best way to make money in GTA Online. The major reason behind why it is so appealing is the fact that it is the only large-scale heist that players can do solo.

That might not seem like much at first. But seeing as how players will be able to keep all the money to themselves and not waste time in matchmaking, it is a complete no-brainer.

The Cayo Perico Heist guarantees massive profits, and doing other businesses during the cooldown will ensure that the player is constantly churning profits.