5 ways in which GTA 5 on PS5 improved over the PS4 version

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced for next-gen players is certainly proving its worth with the new graphical and technical capabilities the PS5 possesses. This is obviously the most significant difference between the brother machines, as the PS5 is more evolved.

Since the next-gen consoles can do things their previous-gen counterparts cannot, the general gaming experience on the PS5 would be better.

GTA 5 on the PS5 is a better look and experience

5) Lighting and shadows

The above YouTube video gives an in-depth analysis of the new and enhanced graphics in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced. One section talks about how the shadows and lighting in the game have improved in all three of the new performance modes.

Fidelity Mode, Performance Mode, and Performance RT are all-new graphics modes allowing for ray tracing, 30 FPS, 60 FPS, and much more. Depending on each player's favorite mode, they will notice the considerable differences in detail between the lighting in the game changes, as shown in the clip.

They will also see how the shadows fall as though a real day was passing them by.

4) Faster loading times

One of the most satisfying things about new technology is how it is always faster than its predecessor, which in this case is the PS5 surpassing the PS4. Loading time in all GTA games has been the topic of discussion in the past, with many people wondering when these times would lessen.

The answer is that with the PS5, the loading times are significantly reduced thanks to the next-gen technology that allows faster rendering and switching during gameplay.

3) GTA Online standalone

On the PS4, millions of users play GTA Online daily. However, this is impossible unless they own a copy of GTA 5, as the online contingent was initially included in the game.

Now, thanks to the PS5 and next-gen technology, gamers can get just GTA Online. No strings or other games attached. The PS5 has undoubtedly improved over its previous generation machine by making it easier for players to focus solely on GTA Online.

2) Realism with ray tracing

The realistic detail is incredible in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ray tracing is something that was not available on the PS4 version of GTA 5 or Online. There were mods for PCs, but nothing more, until next-gen gamers got their new PS5s or Xboxs.

The ray-tracing element simply adds so much realism to the game, with the lights of the city at night shining brighter and reflections carried realistically from shiny surfaces of cars to water and windows in the street and more. This feature is unique to PS5, having it built into the game, with no mods required.

1) Graphics and 4K

There is no denying that the new graphical improvements made to GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced for next-gen consoles are out of this world. While gamers on PC have been able to mod their own graphics and use 4K resolution for years, console users are finally getting a chance to play catch up, visually at least.

Rockstar has taken so long to get ready for next-gen graphics because they are such a busy company. However, now that the Expanded and Enhanced doors have been opened, GTA 5 players and Rockstar fans look forward to more stunning graphics and evolving resolution in the future.

