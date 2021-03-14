New GTA 5 graphics mod remakes game with 4K resolution

While a GTA 5 remaster for next-gen consoles is currently scheduled for a 2021 release, a modder has decided to beat Rockstar Games to the punch.

The GTA franchise has never been one to shy away from bringing last-gen games to the next-gen with a fresh, new remaster, but mods seem to take it one step further.

While graphics mods aren't anything new, people have often found ways to tinker with GTA 5 and develop mods that push the boundaries of what the hardware is capable of. With all sorts of shiny, new bells and whistles available for PC players, such as GPUs with Ray-Tracing, mods were going to try and take advantage of it sooner or later.

GTA 5 has a great collection of mods, ranging from graphics and skins to full-fledged scripts and detailed mission packs. One of the newest ones grabbing eyeballs is a complete remake of the game that gives it a significant visual upgrade.

New GTA 5 graphics mod gives game 4K resolution twist

By no means is GTA 5 a dull-looking or outdated game, but seeing just how much GPUs and other tech have evolved in the past decade, the game could do with a bit of a touch-up.

While console players will be getting what is hopefully a massive visual treat with GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition, PC players can try out the new NBdesgin mod to give the game a significant makeover.

It turns GTA 5, from the PS3 era, to the 4K juggernaut of the next-gen with updated textures, lighting, and re-worked assets. The mod even received a new trailer, showcasing just how powerful and nuanced it is.

Fans cannot wait to push their GPUs to the limit and are hoping to high heavens that it does not catch. Judging by the trailer, the mod has the potential to give Rockstar a run for its money in terms of what the modding community can do with limited resources.

But given just how excellent the publisher has been for the past couple of decades, fans can afford to be optimistic about the next-gen remaster for GTA 5.