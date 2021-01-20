Top 5 reasons why GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced version could be a major success for Rockstar

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced version could be fantastic for both the players and Rockstar.

It's no surprise that GTA 5 is one of the best selling games of all time. Hence, it shouldn't come across as a surprise that Rockstar is planning to release GTA 5 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Both new consoles are hot commodities among console fans, so the market for success is already there. The simple truth is that a port alone would be successful.

However, there are noticeable differences between the Expanded and Enhanced version and the previous versions. On console, the former runs on 60 FPS, which is already a huge improvement. Aside from performance improvements, not much has been confirmed about the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA 5, hence some reasons border on speculation.

Top five reasons why GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced version could be a success

#5 - It's a new GTA game

Image Via Rockstar Games

Even if it's a rehash of a game that's over seven years old, GTA games tend to sell very well. This is especially true when the PS5 trailer for the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version looks to run on 60 FPS for the single-player campaign, which is great for console players.

When one considers that owners of a PS5 would have no other GTA title to play for a while, rebuying GTA 5 wouldn't be that far-fetched.

#4 - New content

Image Via Rockstar Games

While a superior gameplay experience on console might be a good enough reason for some players, others expect more (considering they've already beaten the game by now).

Players want the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA 5 to introduce some more missions, weapons, and more, to spice things up. Assuming the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA introduces this, then there will be players interested in rebuying it solely to check out what's new.

#3 - It might be the only console with an updated GTA Online

Image via TechRadar

Fans of older consoles wouldn't like to hear that their console is outdated, but that's a sentiment Xbox 360, and PS3 players are already accustomed to. Those old-gen consoles have had no new updates in a long time, with the last ones being 1.29 and 1.36, respectively.

If Rockstar Games solely focuses on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, fans of the PS4 and the Xbox One might have to migrate to the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA 5.

#2 - GTA Online is being given away for free for a few months on the PS5

Image via Rockstar Games

While this may seem counterintuitive to Rockstar Games making a profit, the truth is that allowing players to jump straight into GTA Online (thus allowing them to buy shark cards again), is its own success.

Allowing players to claim it for free can also urge more people to be aware of the game, especially if big-name streamers bother to check out the Expanded and Enhanced version.

#1 - It will be the definitive edition of GTA 5

Image via Rockstar Games

It goes without saying, but if one version of the game is the best version, chances are, other players will consider upgrading to it. Players don't like being left out, especially if GTA Online gets some new updates exclusively for the next-gen consoles.

There is even a possibility that PC players could have access to the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA 5 in the future.