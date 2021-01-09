5 ways in which GTA Online has changed significantly since launch

Unsurprisingly, GTA Online has changed a lot since its launch.

Change is natural as a game progresses from its birth to the present, and GTA Online is no exception. As a critically acclaimed title, it's hard to believe that GTA Online even needed updates to stay afloat. Yet, the updates were mostly well-received and altered how fans played the game.

There are numerous examples of how GTA Online has changed, and this article focuses on noticeable changes that affect most of the player base.

Five massive changes to GTA Online since its launch

#5 - Moneymaking methods

Image via Rockstar Games

It is no surprise to hear that the best moneymakers (and even the smaller ones for novice players) have drastically changed since the beginning. A prime example is the different heists and contact missions available.

Early on, players only had a limited amount of options. Now, they can earn millions easily with the Cayo Perico heist. Likewise, the contact missions released for Simeon are far more efficient than some older ones.

#4 - How bans work

Image via Rockstar Games

Initially, there were three types of bans:

A player would be banned for 14 days if found doing something violating the Terms of Service for GTA Online. They would be banned for 30 days if they repeated their offense. They got permanently banned.

It is important to note that they did not lose skills, only funds obtained through questionable means.

By comparison, the October 2016 update changed it to two types of bans. The first lasts 30 days, while the second is permanent. This suspension system was far harsher for GTA Online (hence it was more divisive), especially since the player would lose all progress (not just additional funds).

#3 - Casinos

Image via Rockstar Games

The Diamond Casino & Resort update introduced a remarkable casino with tons of activities to participate in. The base game lacked most of these features, so having a fleshed-out casino was already a massive boon to the recent versions of GTA Online.

With so many gambling activities to partake in, the player had more ways to spend money (and attempt earning more).

More new features such as The Diamond Program also helped make GTA Online feel more fresh and innovative. It even introduced over 600 clothing options for players to try out, giving the game a new aesthetic.

It's also worth noting that this update changed how the passive mode works, so it was easily one of the most game-changing updates in GTA Online history.

#2 - More focus on races

Image via Rockstar Games

The base game of GTA Online was very limited in how it approached street races. All this changed with several updates, such as Cunning Stunts (more extreme ramps plus a focus on faster races) and Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series (introduced Target Assault).

Other updates also introduced more cars and vehicles, which meant more diversity in options for racing. As a result of these updates, GTA Online isn't solely focused on street racing for players interested in testing their rides.

Now it's changed to a more general playstyle, with some focus on the old races and plenty of new means to enjoy a player's favorite vehicle. It's why there are so many articles focusing on drifting, top speeds, and other attributes compared to the old days where racing was a minor focus in GTA Online.

#1 - Customization options

Image via AR12 Gaming

Unsurprisingly, tons of updates have altered how the player plays GTA Online. It isn't just limited to hundreds of clothing options, either. For example, some updates like Cayo Perico Heist introduced new weapons for players to try out.

Each weapon has its advantages and disadvantages, which in turn changed how the player experiences the game.

Customizing the gameplay experience is terrific, and it doesn't seem like it'll stop any time soon. More hairstyles, clothes, safe houses, weapons, vehicles, and the like will be introduced to keep the player busy.

Practically every update has changed how this works, so comparing the start of GTA Online to its present-day form is like night and day.