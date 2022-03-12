All details about GTA 5 and GTA Online on next-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S)

The latest versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online will bring much better graphics for next-gen consoles.

March 15 is right around the corner, so players won't have to wait very long. Rockstar Games will take advantage of the advanced hardware by introducing some new features to GTA 5 and GTA Online. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will look far better than previous consoles.

More importantly, GTA Online will make it easier for new players thanks to the new Career Builder mode. There is a lot to look forward to with the next-gen consoles, so players should get ready beforehand.

What to expect from GTA 5 and GTA Online for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA 5 and GTA Online will see a few major improvements on next-gen consoles. This article will provide a brief overview on what to expect with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Price discounts

PlayStation 5 players can preorder these games for just $9.99. This special offer will last until June 14. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X/S players can preorder the game at $19.99. When these offers finally run out, GTA 5 will cost $39.99 on both systems, while GTA Online will cost $19.99.

For the first time in the series, GTA Online can be purchased separately from the main GTA 5 story mode.

These are the new GTA 5 features

Rockstar Games will make good use of their new technology. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will have the following upgrades:

Clear 4k resolution

HDR alternatives

Improved ray-tracing

Better texture quality

Quicker load times

Next-gen consoles will also feature new graphics modes for a better gameplay experience, as seen below:

Fidelity : High visual quality at 30 FPS

: High visual quality at 30 FPS Performance : Responsive gameplay at 60 FPS

: Responsive gameplay at 60 FPS Performance RT: Combines the above two graphics modes with 60 FPS

Of course, there will be a few differences between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, so players should keep that in mind.

Platform specific features

The PlayStation 5 version uses Haptic Feedback through a DualSense controller. This means that players will feel the gameplay through the Adaptive Triggers, such as random weather effects.

PlayStation 5 players will also hear positional audio through the Tempest 3D. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X/S players can enjoy Spatial Sound on their platform.

Meanwhile, these are the new GTA Online features

This game will introduce a brand new tutorial mode for beginner players. Better yet, they can also use the Career Builder mode to get a fresh start in the game. Players will be given $4,000,000 for select weapons, vehicles, and businesses.

Next-gen consoles will also feature more convenient accessibility, via the Main Menu. Players can jump directly into Heists and Adversary Modes.

Players can also transfer their story progress between systems

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can transfer their saved game to a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, respectively. They will need a Rockstar Games Social Club if they want to migrate their GTA 5 story progress.

Keep in mind that it will not work for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 owners. Players will also be limited to one saved game per system.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul