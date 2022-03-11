How to migrate GTA 5 story progress to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

GTA 5 players shouldn't be left behind when the game launches on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The next generation of consoles will have far better graphics than ever before. When March 15 arrives, GTA 5 players will have access to brand new graphics modes and HDR options. With that said, players from the previous console generation can make the switch.

GTA 5 story progress can be transferred from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, respectively. Nobody wants to lose all their progress, which is why players need to transfer everything on March 15.

Here is how GTA 5 players can migrate story progress to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

GTA 5 players can now continue where they left off between different systems. The story can take a while to complete, so players are better off transferring their saved games. It shouldn't take very long to get it over with.

How to transfer progress between systems

The following information was taken directly from Rockstar Support:

Link a Rockstar Games Social Club to a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S

to a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S Open the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One

Access the pause menu, select Game, then choose Upload Save Game

Make sure to be sign into Rockstar Games Social Club

By March 15th, players can download the saved game on their next-gen consoles

It should only take a few minutes to login to Rockstar Games Social Club. Players who pre-order the game beforehand will also have the option to pre-load it. By the time March 15 rolls around, the game will already be downloaded.

All that is left is to transfer the saved game from the Social Club. Once the saved game is downloaded into the Social Club, players will have 90 days to migrate their story progress.

Players can only transfer one save game per console

According to Rockstar themselves, GTA 5 players can only transfer one saved game for each console. That means one save file with the PlayStation 5 and one for the Xbox Series X|S. Once the download process is complete, players can no longer transfer any more saved files.

PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 saves cannot be transferred

Sadly, the transfer process only works for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems. By comparison, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 are simply too outdated. In that case, those players will just have to start over from the beginning.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul