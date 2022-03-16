5 best new GTA 5 and Online features revealed for next-gen consoles

GTA 5 and Online players have been enjoying some of the new features for the next-gen consoles.

After last year's delay, the game is finally out for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. While the core gameplay largely remains the same, the graphics have been given a slight update. However, there is a key difference in loading time and frame rates, since they are much faster now.

This article will take a look at the new features for both GTA 5 and Online. Both these games run more smoothly than ever before. More importantly, players can enjoy new features that will make their lives much easier.

Five new features that GTA 5 and Online players love on the next-gen consoles

5) Hao's Special Works

This mode is exclusive to GTA Online, yet it's something that players should check out. Hao's auto shop offers HSW Upgrades for select vehicles. However, players must first defeat him in a race before they can get access to it.

Hao's Special Works offers a wide range of customizable vehicles, such as the Weaponized Ignus with a missile jammer.

4) Brand new vehicles

Speaking of which, the next-gen console games have added five new vehicles to the mix. Whether it's the Karin S95 or the Coil Cyclone II, these expensive cars are known for their blinding speed.

As long as they have the money, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players can enjoy these exclusive vehicles.

3) Career Builder really helps

GTA Online players can start the game over with a full selection of useful tools. The game will give players a choice between four different career paths. They will also be given $4,000,000 to pay off their expenses.

Career Builder is a reliable way to set foot in the game. Whether it's a fresh start or the beginning of a new journey, this mode is very convenient for players.

2) Haptic feedback and 3D audio

PlayStation 5 players can experience GTA 5 like never before. With the use of DualSense controllers, players can experience haptic feedback. For example, every single rain drop can be felt with the controller. Adaptive Triggers offer dynamic resistance to every single movement in the game.

GTA 5 also includes 3D audio for next-gen consoles. Players can hear everything with extreme accuracy, such as the engine sounds of a super fast car. PlayStation 5 players will definitely notice it with their controller speakers.

1) Faster loading times

GTA 5's story mode is significantly faster on next-gen consoles than previous ones. The above video is a perfect demonstration of the new hardware. PlayStation 4 players have to wait a full 17 seconds to replay a mission. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 players only took five seconds.

These faster loading times make GTA 5 a much more tolerable experience. Players don't have to wait around forever while loading the game.

The same principle also extends to character switches. GTA 5 players can swap from Michael to Trevor in a very quick fashion. Back when the game was announced for next-gen consoles, Rockstar highlighted this particular feature.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

