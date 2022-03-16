GTA Online reveals prices for new vehicles on next-gen consoles

With the release of GTA Online on next-gen consoles, players finally know what the new vehicles will cost.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will have five brand new vehicles, such as the Weaponized Ignus. Of course, GTA Online players will need to save up a lot of money on next-gen consoles. These exclusive vehicles start with a minimum price tag of a million dollars.

Regardless, GTA Online players can still take a look at these brand new products. Better yet, the game also includes Hao's Special Works, which is great for customizing select vehicles. With that said, players should do some research before they consider buying anything.

GTA Online for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S reveals the price tags for new vehicles

With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.



GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5:

GTA Online players can finally get their hands on the latest hot rides, which are only available for next-gen consoles. This article will take a brief look at how much they cost. Players will also know where to buy these vehicles.

Here is the full price list

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S features some really fast rides. Predictably, their overall stats also make them very expensive. This is to be expected with this game by now.

Without further ado, here are the accurate price tags for the newest vehicles:

Karin S95 : $1,995,000

: $1,995,000 Imponte Arbiter GT : $1,580,000

: $1,580,000 Pfister Astron Custom : $1,720,000

: $1,720,000 Coil Cyclone II : $2,250,000

: $2,250,000 Weaponized Ignus: $3,245,000

Players will definitely need to save up their money if they want to buy any of them. The good news is that they can get some free money via Career Builder. However, it mainly applies to beginners and players who desire a fresh start.

How much do upgrades cost for Hao's Special Works?

Hao's Special Works is a recent addition to next-gen consoles, exclusive to the online portion of the game. This auto shop allows players to customize select vehicles with HSW Tuning Upgrades. GTA Online players will definitely notice the faster speed.

Here is a full list of upgrade costs for the newest vehicles:

Karin S95 : $525,000

: $525,000 Imponte Arbiter GT : $375,000

: $375,000 Pfister Astron Custom : $395,000

: $395,000 Coil Cyclone II : $475,000

: $475,000 Weaponized Ignus: $500,000

Keep in mind that the Karin S95 upgrade is free for players who migrate their characters. It's a special reward that makes it worth the player's while. They can also earn more rewards just by migrating, such as the Chameleon paint job.

Where to buy each vehicle

GTA Online players will need to know where to look to find these vehicles. Here are the respective websites for each of them:

Karin S95 : Southern S.A. Super Autos

: Southern S.A. Super Autos Imponte Arbiter GT : Southern S.A. Super Autos

: Southern S.A. Super Autos Pfister Astron Custom : Legendary Motorsport

: Legendary Motorsport Coil Cyclone II : Legendary Motorsport

: Legendary Motorsport Weaponized Ignus: Warstock Cache and Carry

Rockstar Games made sure to provide some variety in their vehicle types. Either way, players with enough money can definitely check out these brand new rides.

