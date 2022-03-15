How to transfer GTA Online from PS4 to PS5

The Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA Online has already arrived in some regions today, March 15, 2022. The graphically enhanced version of the open-world game will finally be available for download on the next-generation consoles.

PS5 owners who pre-ordered the free standalone online version of GTA 5 can now transfer their data from the older generation. This article will guide them on how to do it and the conditions that have to be met to make the transfer successful.

A step-by-step guide to transferring GTA Online data from PS4 to PS5

The best aspect of transferring data is that players will get to play with the original character they created on PS4. PS5 owners will also be able to enjoy improved textures and 4K resolution.

Before transferring data to the next generation console, players must ensure that their old and new GTA Online accounts are linked to the same Rockstar Games Social Club account. Here are the next steps that they should follow:

Step 1: Gamers must first log into the game on their PS4.

Step 2: Players should then head over to the Game tab after hitting the pause button.

Step 3: They must then upload their saved game to the Rockstar Games Social Club server. Gamers are advised not to switch off GTA Online or their console while they are uploading it to the server.

Step 4: PS5 owners should then launch the open-world game and then go to the Game tab.

Step 5: Since the Rockstar Games Social Club accounts are linked, players will get the option to download the saved game to their console. They must click on the Download option to enjoy the open-world game.

Players must keep in mind that after the transfer is complete, the game will not allow cross-progression. This basically implies that if gamers want to enjoy the Rockstar Games title on their PS4 once again, the progress they have made in PS5 will not be reflected in their older generation.

Edited by Shaheen Banu