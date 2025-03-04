GTA 5 Enhanced Edition has finally arrived on PC, bringing some exciting new features. Among them, one notable addition is that of Hao's Special Works (HSW) Performance Upgrade that can be applied to certain vehicles in its multiplayer, GTA Online. This upgrade significantly increases a ride's top speed and acceleration.

Ad

In this article, we will take a look at all new 25 HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC. While some of these vehicles existed already in the game and have now become HSW-compatible, others are entirely new additions.

Note - The top speeds mentioned here are based on popular YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests post complete upgradation.

All new 25 HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC: Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, Coil Cyclone II, and more

Rockstar has finally released GTA 5 Enhanced on PC, introducing five brand-new HSW vehicles. Additionally, 20 existing vehicles from GTA 5 Legacy can now be equipped with the HSW Upgrade in the new version.

Ad

Trending

Check: What is GTA 5 Legacy

Here is a brief look at all new 25 HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC:

1) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Vapid Firebolt ASP

Vapid Firebolt ASP (Image via Rockstar Games || GTABase)

Price : $1,894,500

: $1,894,500 Normal top speed : 113.50 mph

: 113.50 mph HSW top speed: 139.25 mph

Ad

Vapid Firebolt ASP, likely based on Ford SVT Lightning 1999, falls in the game's off-road category. It can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

2) Bravado Banshee GTS

HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Bravado Banshee GTS (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,989,500

: $1,989,500 Normal top speed : 138.00 mph

: 138.00 mph HSW top speed: 172.50 mph

Ad

Fastest of all HSW vehicles as per top speed. The Bravado Banshee GTS resembles the Dodge Viper GTS (VX). It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport and is also compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

3) Ubermacht Niobe

Ubermacht Niobe (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,880,000

: $1,880,000 Normal top speed : 127.25 mph

: 127.25 mph HSW top speed: 159.50 mph

Ad

Ubermacht Niobe is a sports car seemingly based on the BMW i8. It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Annis Euros X32

Annis Euros X32 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,499,000

: $1,499,000 Normal top speed : 113.00 mph

: 113.00 mph HSW top speed: 131.00 mph

Ad

Annis Euros X32 looks inspired by the Nissan 300ZX. It is a part of GTA 5 Online's coupes category and is sold on Legendary Motorsport.

5) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Declasse Vigero ZX

Declasse Vigero ZX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,947,000

: $1,947,000 Normal top speed : 125.00 mph

: 125.00 mph HSW top speed: 158.00 mph

Ad

A Missile Lock-On Jammer compatible muscle car that resembles a Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI. Declasse Vigero ZX can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

6) Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $2,295,000

: $2,295,000 Normal top speed : 125.00 mph

: 125.00 mph HSW top speed: 158.00 mph

Ad

A convertible, and more expensive, variant of the previous entry. It performs the same but is incompatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade.

7) Karin Vivanite

Karin Vivanite (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,605,000

: $1,605,000 Normal top speed : 105.50 mph

: 105.50 mph HSW top speed: 128.00 mph

Ad

One of the more unique HSW vehicles in the Enhanced Edition. Karin Vivanite, sold on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, is a hybrid-electric SUV, likely based on the fourth-gen Toyota Sienna (XL40).

8) Penaud La Coreuse

Penaud La Coreuse (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,990,000

: $1,990,000 Normal top speed : 114.50 mph

: 114.50 mph HSW top speed: 142.50 mph

Ad

This electric sports car is seemingly based on the 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E. Penaud La Coureuse can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport and be fitted with an Imani Tech upgrade.

9) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Bravado Buffalo EVX

HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Bravado Buffalo EVX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $2,140,000

: $2,140,000 Normal top speed : 119.00 mph

: 119.00 mph HSW top speed: 144.75 mph

Ad

Bravado Buffalo EXV is a sleek muscle car that resembles the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT. It is sold on Legendary Motorsport and is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating.

10) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Maibatsu MonstroCiti (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,485,000

: $1,485,000 Normal top speed : 109.75 mph

: 109.75 mph HSW top speed: 135.75 mph

Ad

Maibatsu MonstroCiti, likely based on the 1997 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (V55W), is an Imani Tech-compatible off-road vehicle. It is sold on Legendary Motorsport and even has bullet-resistant windows.

11) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Price : $2,380,000

: $2,380,000 Normal top speed : 132.00 mph

: 132.00 mph HSW top speed: 168.50 mph

Ad

One of the best HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced. It looks inspired by the Ferrari Roma and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport. Additionally, it is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating.

12) Weeny Issi Rally

Weeny Issi Rally (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,835,000

: $1,835,000 Normal top speed : 117.00 mph

: 117.00 mph HSW top speed: 138.50 mph

Ad

Weeny Issi Rally is a part of the game's SUV class. This vehicle, likely based on the Mini John Cooper Works WRC, can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

13) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $4,500,000

: $4,500,000 Normal top speed : 125.00 mph

: 125.00 mph HSW top speed: 145.00 mph

Ad

One of the new HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC. It has a minigun on its roof and bullet-resistant windows. Pegassi Weaponized Ignus' design resembles Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, and it is sold on Warstock Cache and Carry.

14) Coil Cyclone II

Coil Cyclone II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $2,250,000

: $2,250,000 Normal top speed : 119.25 mph

: 119.25 mph HSW top speed: 141.00 mph

Ad

The Coil Cyclone II is a stylish supercar, seemingly inspired by the Rimac Nevera. It is sold on Legendary Motorsport.

15) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Karin S95

Karin S95 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,995,000

: $1,995,000 Normal top speed : 116.25 mph

: 116.25 mph HSW top speed: 156.50 mph

Ad

Karin S95 falls in the game's sports cars category. This HSW vehicle's design is similar to Toyota GT86, and it can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

16) Imponte Arbiter GT

HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Imponte Arbiter GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,580,000

: $1,580,000 Normal top speed : 111.50 mph

: 111.50 mph HSW top speed: 142.00 mph

Ad

Imponte Arbiter GT is a simple yet sleek muscle car, resembling the 1970 Pontiac GTO. The car is sold on Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

17) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Pfister Astron Custom

Pfister Astron Custom (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,720,000

: $1,720,000 Normal top speed : 119.00 mph

: 119.00 mph HSW top speed: 136.25 mph

Ad

Another SUV HSW vehicle in GTA 5 Enhanced PC. Pfister Astron Custom seems to be based on the Porsche Macan and is sold on Legendary Motorsport.

18) Principe Deveste Eight

Principe Deveste Eight (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,795,000

: $1,795,000 Normal top speed : 131.25 mph

: 131.25 mph HSW top speed: 151.00 mph

Ad

Principe Deveste Eight is an ultra-modern super car, likely a mix of the Devel Sixteen and Mazda Furai. This ride offers great performance and is available on Legendary Motorsport.

19) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Overflod Entity MT

HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Overflod Entity MT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $2,355,000

: $2,355,000 Normal top speed : 131.25 mph

: 131.25 mph HSW top speed: 151.25 mph

Ad

Overflod Entity MT has quite an interesting design. This supercar resembles the 2021 Koenigsegg Jesko and is sold on Legendary Motorsport.

20) Grotti Turismo Classic

Grotti Turismo Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $705,000

: $705,000 Normal top speed : 121.00 mph

: 121.00 mph HSW top speed: 151.50 mph

Ad

Grotti Turismo Classic is a vintage sports car, likely taking inspiration from Ferrari cars like the F40, Testarossa, and 348. It is quite affordable and is sold on Legendary Motorsport in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC.

21) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Grotti Brioso R/A

HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Grotti Briosa R/A (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $155,000

: $155,000 Normal top speed : 103.75 mph

: 103.75 mph HSW top speed: 132.50 mph

Ad

Grotti Brioso R/A is another unique HSW vehicle. This compact car is sold on Southern San Andreas Super Autos and seemingly takes bits from several cars like the Fiat 500, 595 Abarth, Mini John Works Cooper WRC, Suzuki Swift, as well as Nissan Micra.

22) Benefactor Stirling GT

Benefactor Stirling GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $975,000

: $975,000 Normal top speed : 113.00 mph

: 113.00 mph HSW top speed: 156.25 mph

Ad

Benefactor Stirling GT is a sports classic, likely an amalgamation of the Mercedes Benz 300SL, 300 SLR, Alfa Romeo Disco Volatne, and 8C Competizione. It is available on Legendary Motorsport and is Missile Lock-On Jammer compatible.

23) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Bravado Banshee

HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Bravado Banshee (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $105,000

: $105,000 Normal top speed : 118.50 mph

: 118.50 mph HSW top speed: 152.75 mph

Ad

Bravado Banshee is a classic of the series, having appeared in many GTA games. It is affordable, seems to be based on the Dodge Viper, and can be bought from Legendary Motorsport.

24) Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Ubermacht Sentinel XS (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Price : $60,000

: $60,000 Normal top speed : 116.00 mph

: 116.00 mph HSW top speed: 136.50 mph

Ad

Ubermacht Sentinel XS is the cheapest HSW vehicle in GTA 5 Enhanced PC. It resembles the BMW M3 E92 and can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

25) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $976,000

: $976,000 Normal top speed : 126.50 mph

: 126.50 mph HSW top speed: 157.50 mph

Ad

The only motorcycle among all HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC. Its design looks inspired by the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa, and it is sold on Legendary Motorsport.

How to install HSW upgrade in HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC

The HSW Performance Upgrade can be applied to a compatible vehicle at the LS Car Meet in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC. This is the case in the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, too.

Ad

For those looking to get this new version, here are GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC download links

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback