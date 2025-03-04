GTA 5 Enhanced Edition has finally arrived on PC, bringing some exciting new features. Among them, one notable addition is that of Hao's Special Works (HSW) Performance Upgrade that can be applied to certain vehicles in its multiplayer, GTA Online. This upgrade significantly increases a ride's top speed and acceleration.
In this article, we will take a look at all new 25 HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC. While some of these vehicles existed already in the game and have now become HSW-compatible, others are entirely new additions.
Note - The top speeds mentioned here are based on popular YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests post complete upgradation.
All new 25 HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC: Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, Coil Cyclone II, and more
Rockstar has finally released GTA 5 Enhanced on PC, introducing five brand-new HSW vehicles. Additionally, 20 existing vehicles from GTA 5 Legacy can now be equipped with the HSW Upgrade in the new version.
Check: What is GTA 5 Legacy
Here is a brief look at all new 25 HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC:
1) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Vapid Firebolt ASP
- Price: $1,894,500
- Normal top speed: 113.50 mph
- HSW top speed: 139.25 mph
Vapid Firebolt ASP, likely based on Ford SVT Lightning 1999, falls in the game's off-road category. It can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer.
2) Bravado Banshee GTS
- Price: $1,989,500
- Normal top speed: 138.00 mph
- HSW top speed: 172.50 mph
Fastest of all HSW vehicles as per top speed. The Bravado Banshee GTS resembles the Dodge Viper GTS (VX). It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport and is also compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer.
3) Ubermacht Niobe
- Price: $1,880,000
- Normal top speed: 127.25 mph
- HSW top speed: 159.50 mph
Ubermacht Niobe is a sports car seemingly based on the BMW i8. It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport.
4) Annis Euros X32
- Price: $1,499,000
- Normal top speed: 113.00 mph
- HSW top speed: 131.00 mph
Annis Euros X32 looks inspired by the Nissan 300ZX. It is a part of GTA 5 Online's coupes category and is sold on Legendary Motorsport.
5) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Declasse Vigero ZX
- Price: $1,947,000
- Normal top speed: 125.00 mph
- HSW top speed: 158.00 mph
A Missile Lock-On Jammer compatible muscle car that resembles a Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI. Declasse Vigero ZX can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
6) Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible
- Price: $2,295,000
- Normal top speed: 125.00 mph
- HSW top speed: 158.00 mph
A convertible, and more expensive, variant of the previous entry. It performs the same but is incompatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade.
7) Karin Vivanite
- Price: $1,605,000
- Normal top speed: 105.50 mph
- HSW top speed: 128.00 mph
One of the more unique HSW vehicles in the Enhanced Edition. Karin Vivanite, sold on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, is a hybrid-electric SUV, likely based on the fourth-gen Toyota Sienna (XL40).
8) Penaud La Coreuse
- Price: $1,990,000
- Normal top speed: 114.50 mph
- HSW top speed: 142.50 mph
This electric sports car is seemingly based on the 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E. Penaud La Coureuse can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport and be fitted with an Imani Tech upgrade.
9) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Bravado Buffalo EVX
- Price: $2,140,000
- Normal top speed: 119.00 mph
- HSW top speed: 144.75 mph
Bravado Buffalo EXV is a sleek muscle car that resembles the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT. It is sold on Legendary Motorsport and is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating.
10) Maibatsu MonstroCiti
- Price: $1,485,000
- Normal top speed: 109.75 mph
- HSW top speed: 135.75 mph
Maibatsu MonstroCiti, likely based on the 1997 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (V55W), is an Imani Tech-compatible off-road vehicle. It is sold on Legendary Motorsport and even has bullet-resistant windows.
11) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Price: $2,380,000
- Normal top speed: 132.00 mph
- HSW top speed: 168.50 mph
One of the best HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced. It looks inspired by the Ferrari Roma and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport. Additionally, it is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating.
12) Weeny Issi Rally
- Price: $1,835,000
- Normal top speed: 117.00 mph
- HSW top speed: 138.50 mph
Weeny Issi Rally is a part of the game's SUV class. This vehicle, likely based on the Mini John Cooper Works WRC, can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
13) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
- Price: $4,500,000
- Normal top speed: 125.00 mph
- HSW top speed: 145.00 mph
One of the new HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC. It has a minigun on its roof and bullet-resistant windows. Pegassi Weaponized Ignus' design resembles Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, and it is sold on Warstock Cache and Carry.
14) Coil Cyclone II
- Price: $2,250,000
- Normal top speed: 119.25 mph
- HSW top speed: 141.00 mph
The Coil Cyclone II is a stylish supercar, seemingly inspired by the Rimac Nevera. It is sold on Legendary Motorsport.
15) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Karin S95
- Price: $1,995,000
- Normal top speed: 116.25 mph
- HSW top speed: 156.50 mph
Karin S95 falls in the game's sports cars category. This HSW vehicle's design is similar to Toyota GT86, and it can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
16) Imponte Arbiter GT
- Price: $1,580,000
- Normal top speed: 111.50 mph
- HSW top speed: 142.00 mph
Imponte Arbiter GT is a simple yet sleek muscle car, resembling the 1970 Pontiac GTO. The car is sold on Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
17) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Pfister Astron Custom
- Price: $1,720,000
- Normal top speed: 119.00 mph
- HSW top speed: 136.25 mph
Another SUV HSW vehicle in GTA 5 Enhanced PC. Pfister Astron Custom seems to be based on the Porsche Macan and is sold on Legendary Motorsport.
18) Principe Deveste Eight
- Price: $1,795,000
- Normal top speed: 131.25 mph
- HSW top speed: 151.00 mph
Principe Deveste Eight is an ultra-modern super car, likely a mix of the Devel Sixteen and Mazda Furai. This ride offers great performance and is available on Legendary Motorsport.
19) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Overflod Entity MT
- Price: $2,355,000
- Normal top speed: 131.25 mph
- HSW top speed: 151.25 mph
Overflod Entity MT has quite an interesting design. This supercar resembles the 2021 Koenigsegg Jesko and is sold on Legendary Motorsport.
20) Grotti Turismo Classic
- Price: $705,000
- Normal top speed: 121.00 mph
- HSW top speed: 151.50 mph
Grotti Turismo Classic is a vintage sports car, likely taking inspiration from Ferrari cars like the F40, Testarossa, and 348. It is quite affordable and is sold on Legendary Motorsport in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC.
21) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Grotti Brioso R/A
- Price: $155,000
- Normal top speed: 103.75 mph
- HSW top speed: 132.50 mph
Grotti Brioso R/A is another unique HSW vehicle. This compact car is sold on Southern San Andreas Super Autos and seemingly takes bits from several cars like the Fiat 500, 595 Abarth, Mini John Works Cooper WRC, Suzuki Swift, as well as Nissan Micra.
22) Benefactor Stirling GT
- Price: $975,000
- Normal top speed: 113.00 mph
- HSW top speed: 156.25 mph
Benefactor Stirling GT is a sports classic, likely an amalgamation of the Mercedes Benz 300SL, 300 SLR, Alfa Romeo Disco Volatne, and 8C Competizione. It is available on Legendary Motorsport and is Missile Lock-On Jammer compatible.
23) HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition: Bravado Banshee
- Price: $105,000
- Normal top speed: 118.50 mph
- HSW top speed: 152.75 mph
Bravado Banshee is a classic of the series, having appeared in many GTA games. It is affordable, seems to be based on the Dodge Viper, and can be bought from Legendary Motorsport.
24) Ubermacht Sentinel XS
- Price: $60,000
- Normal top speed: 116.00 mph
- HSW top speed: 136.50 mph
Ubermacht Sentinel XS is the cheapest HSW vehicle in GTA 5 Enhanced PC. It resembles the BMW M3 E92 and can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
25) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
- Price: $976,000
- Normal top speed: 126.50 mph
- HSW top speed: 157.50 mph
The only motorcycle among all HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC. Its design looks inspired by the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa, and it is sold on Legendary Motorsport.
How to install HSW upgrade in HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC
The HSW Performance Upgrade can be applied to a compatible vehicle at the LS Car Meet in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC. This is the case in the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, too.
For those looking to get this new version, here are GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC download links
Check out more related content:
- How to buy the McKenzie Field Hangar in GTA Online
- All new missions in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update
- GTA 5 update today
- How do you get GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on Steam?
- GTA Online Oscar Guzman update releases
- What is GTA 5 Enhanced
- When will GTA 5 Enhanced come out
- 5 things to know about the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update
- GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC release time
- GTA 6 fans react to John Cena’s latest social media tease
- John Cena seemingly teases GTA 6 involvement with Instagram post
- 10 things to know about GTA 5 Enhanced PC
- GTA 5 Enhanced release date
- How to pre-load GTA 5 Online Enhanced
- GTA 5 Enhanced price
- 5 things to know about the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update
- Could a GTA 4 definitive edition be released after GTA 5 Enhanced?
- GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy
- Enhanced Edition now available for pre-load on Steam