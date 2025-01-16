Is Benefactor Stirling GT worth getting in GTA Online in 2025?

The Benefactor Stirling GT has returned to the limelight in GTA Online thanks to the new weekly update. The classic two-seater coupe is now available to claim as the Podium Vehicle till January 22, 2025. Despite debuting in 2015 with the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 DLC update, some players may not know about the sports classics car and there’s a good reason behind it.

There are a lot of vehicles available in the game today, and naturally, many get overlooked. This sparks a general curiosity about whether the ride is even worth getting.

Simply put, yes, the Benefactor Stirling GT is still worth getting in 2025 for its classic design and decent performance. This article shares all the things that players must know about the coupe.

Benefactor Stirling GT in GTA Online: Design

The GTA Online’s Benefactor Stirling GT is seemingly inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, as hinted by its rounded design. Moreover, the sports classics coupe seems to have taken some design cues from the following real-life automobiles:

Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR/Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé – Front fascia, exhausts, roof, and greenhouse area

– Front fascia, exhausts, roof, and greenhouse area 300 SL Roadster – Doors

– Doors Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder – Headlights, grille, and front turn signals

– Headlights, grille, and front turn signals AC Cobra – Lower vent

– Lower vent BMW 507 – Sid vents and front fenders

The overall design of the Stirling GT is quite simple yet elegant. Let’s quickly take a look at some of its design characteristics:

Front body:

Chrome grille

Two horizontal bars

A circular centre w/ Benefactor emblem

Two circular headlamps

Two smaller turn signals

Intake ducts and safety pins on the bonnet

Side body:

Black slatted vents w/manufacturer emblem

Dual exhaust pipes

Body plates covering the top quarters of the rear plates

Chrome classic mirrors near A-pillars

Chrome window trim

Bubble window in the rear

Fuel cap on the driver's side

Rear body:

Curved design

Slightly curved license plate

Manufacturer emblem

Two boot pins

Small rectangular tail lamps

Chrome rear bumper

All of this makes the Stirling GT stand out from the rest of the sports classics cars in GTA Online.

Benefactor Stirling GT in GTA Online: Performance

In terms of performance, the Benefactor Stirling GT runs on a three-liter 310HP single-overhead camshaft V8 engine. According to Broughy1322, the vehicle can go up to a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:06.166.

Moreover, the Stirling GT is HSW-compatible. This allows players to push the top speed to a staggering 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in 2025.

Final verdict

If players are looking for reliable performance and don’t mind a classic look, they should definitely consider the Stirling GT.

