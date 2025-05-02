Is Salvage Yard worth it in GTA Online in 2025?

Players often wonder if the Salvage Yard is worth it in GTA Online, and there’s a good reason behind it. The business was added to the game in 2023 with The Chop Shop DLC update, giving players another way to earn money in Los Santos. However, it’s 2025, and many players are already invested in other popular businesses like Nightclubs and Agencies. While Rockstar still rolls out Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles every week, one may wonder if owning the property is worth it.

Simply put, yes, the Salvage Yard is worth it in GTA Online, and this article sheds further light on why it’s worth getting in 2025.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion and analysis of the business.

Salvage Yard is worth owning in GTA Online for two major reasons

Among the various businesses in GTA Online, the Salvage Yard is often overshadowed. However, it is still worth getting for the following reasons that many may appreciate:

1) Salvage Yard allows players to earn about $1 million every week

The Salvage Yard business allows players to complete three Salvage Yard Robberies every week. These robberies are heist-like, multiple-objective missions that reward players with a vehicle. Owners of the business can collect up to three Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles and sell them to Yusuf for about $200,000 - $400,000 each. Selling all three of them will give players roughly $1 million, making it a good way to earn millions per week.

Alternatively, these vehicles can be scrapped for parts to earn money from them. While the amount will be less, it’s still enough to be considered a substantial quantity. This makes the Salvage Yard business worth owning in GTA Online.

Also check: Salvage Yard business guide

2) Salvage Yard gives a new source of passive income to gamers

Apart from Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, the Salvage Yard allows players to run Tow Truck Services, a side business for which one can earn both active and passive income. Players just need to install the Tow Truck upgrade for their Salvage Yard.

These are essentially side missions that allow players to enter a tow truck, go to a certain location, and retrieve a damaged/abandoned car by towing it. Players can easily earn about $30,000 - $40,000 per trip (plus added bonuses, if any are available, like with the recent weekly update).

This side income immediately makes the Salvage Yard one of the best businesses to own in GTA Online in 2025.

Also check: Best Salvage Yard location in GTA Online

Related FAQs:

Are Salvage Yards profitable in GTA Online?

Yes, the Salvage Yard is profitable in Grand Theft Auto Online, especially after installing the Tow Truck upgrade and hiring additional staff. While it may seem a bit expensive in the beginning, it will prove to be a valuable asset in the long run.

How much money can you make from Salvage Yards?

Apart from the direct amount of $200,000 - $350,000 per Salvage Yard vehicle sold, the Tow Truck Services give about $24,000 - $40,000 per in-game day.

Is it worth buying a Salvage Yard in Grand Theft Auto Online as of May 2025?

Yes, the Salvage Yard is still worth buying for its ability to provide both passive and active income. The best part is that players don’t need to stay in the lobby to earn passive income. Once they submit the car to the Salvage Yard (Tow Truck Services), they can do whatever they want, and the payment will be delivered to their account automatically after the initial wait time (45 minutes).

