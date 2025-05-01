GTA Online weekly update (May 1-7, 2025)

The first GTA Online weekly update of May 2025 is finally here – this time, it’s all about racing in Formula 1 cars. All Open Wheel Races are offering a staggering 4x bonuses till May 7, 2025, currently making it the best way to earn money. Moreover, Tow Truck Services are finally worth completing to get double cash and RP rewards for the next few days.
Also, Franklin is in a generous mood, giving out 2x bonuses to anyone willing to help him via Payphone Hits throughout the week. Once again, Rockstar Games is offering up to 50% discounts on select cars, vehicles, and weapons in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update gives double bonuses on multiple activities (May 1-7, 2025)
4x Cash and RP
2x Cash and RP
- Tow Truck Services
- Payphone Hits (4x for Plus members)
FIB Priority File
Unlockable
- Dark Manor Suit (Three Open Wheel Races)
Still available
Players can still find LS Tags and earn additional bonuses every day.
List of cars and other vehicles featured in the new GTA Online weekly update today (May 1-7, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- BF Raptor
- Benefactor Streiter
- Albany Roosevelt
- Canis Kalahari
- Invetero Coquette
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Ocelot R88
- Declasse DR1
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
- Emperor ETR1 (w/Kronos livery)
LSCM Prize Ride
- Obey I-Wagen (w/Candybox Racing livery)
Premium Test Ride
Test Track Vehicle this week
- Dewbauchee Exemplar
- BF Bifta
- Benefactor Surano
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles
- Fathom FR36 (The McTony Robbery)
- Toundra Panthere (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Dinka Sugoi (The Duggan Robbery)
Once again, gamers can find Shipwreck locations and earn related bonuses every 24 hours.
List of weekly discounts available in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (May 1-7, 2025)
100% off (FREE)
50% off
- Military Rifle – Gun Van
40% off
- Karin Vivanite
- Vapid Caracara 4x4
- Karin Calico GTF
- Vapid Retinue Mk2
- Declasse DR1
- Benefactor BR8
- Progen PR4
- Ocelot R88
- Salvage Yards
- Salvage Yards Modifications and Upgrades
30% off
- Heavy Rifle – Plus benefits this month
The GTA Online animal locations are still available, where players can earn additional rewards throughout the week.
