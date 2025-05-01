  • home icon
GTA Online weekly update (May 1-7, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified May 01, 2025 10:04 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for May 1-7, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for May 1-7, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first GTA Online weekly update of May 2025 is finally here – this time, it’s all about racing in Formula 1 cars. All Open Wheel Races are offering a staggering 4x bonuses till May 7, 2025, currently making it the best way to earn money. Moreover, Tow Truck Services are finally worth completing to get double cash and RP rewards for the next few days.

Also, Franklin is in a generous mood, giving out 2x bonuses to anyone willing to help him via Payphone Hits throughout the week. Once again, Rockstar Games is offering up to 50% discounts on select cars, vehicles, and weapons in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update gives double bonuses on multiple activities (May 1-7, 2025)

youtube-cover
4x Cash and RP

2x Cash and RP

FIB Priority File

Unlockable

  • Dark Manor Suit (Three Open Wheel Races)

Still available

Players can still find LS Tags and earn additional bonuses every day.

List of cars and other vehicles featured in the new GTA Online weekly update today (May 1-7, 2025)

youtube-cover
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

  • BF Raptor
  • Benefactor Streiter
  • Albany Roosevelt
  • Canis Kalahari
  • Invetero Coquette

Luxury Autos Showroom

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LSCM Prize Ride

  • Obey I-Wagen (w/Candybox Racing livery)

Premium Test Ride

Test Track Vehicle this week

  • Dewbauchee Exemplar
  • BF Bifta
  • Benefactor Surano

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

Once again, gamers can find Shipwreck locations and earn related bonuses every 24 hours.

List of weekly discounts available in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (May 1-7, 2025)

youtube-cover
100% off (FREE)

50% off

40% off

  • Karin Vivanite
  • Vapid Caracara 4x4
  • Karin Calico GTF
  • Vapid Retinue Mk2
  • Declasse DR1
  • Benefactor BR8
  • Progen PR4
  • Ocelot R88
  • Salvage Yards
  • Salvage Yards Modifications and Upgrades

30% off

  • Heavy Rifle – Plus benefits this month

The GTA Online animal locations are still available, where players can earn additional rewards throughout the week.

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

