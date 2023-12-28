How to complete The McTony Robbery in GTA Online New Year update?

The McTony Salvage Yard Robbery is finally available in GTA Online. It was added earlier today, December 28, 2023, with the New Year update and can be completed easily inside an hour. Needless to say, you must own the Salvage Yard business to access the McTony and other two vehicle robberies available this week. The Salvage Yard properties are listed on Maze Bank Foreclosures.

As of this writing, you can complete the McTony Robbery to steal the new Fathom FR36, and then either sell it for a maximum of $360,000 or salvaged for $288,000 in the GTA Online New Year update.

GTA Online guide: How to complete McTony Robbery in New Year update

To begin the McTony Robbery, access your Salvage Yard (added with the GTA Online Chop Shop update) computer and select the Fathom FR36. This car is currently linked to the robbery, but there may be a different vehicle in the future.

After selecting the car, you can start the Scope Out: Submarine mission. It involves taking pictures of three specific objects at the location marked on the map, but you will also have to fight some guards there simultaneously.

Once all three pictures are taken, return to your GTA Online Salvage Yard to complete the mission. You can then start one of the two mandatory Planning Work jobs, Tony's Submersible and Sonar Equipment, from the computer.

The first Planning Work job involves stealing Tony McTony's Submersible. Its location will be marked on the map, but you will have to neutralize all guards at the site first, and then climb the crane to access the release switch.

The release switch (Image via YouTube/ RandomWeirdThings 248)

Doing so will drop the Submersible into the water, allowing you to steal and deliver it to a drop off location.

The second Planning Work job involves going to a warehouse, stealing the Sonar Equipment, and delivering it to your Salvage Yard in GTA Online. However, there will be guards outside as well as inside, and you will have to look through multiple crates to find the equipment.

The Sonar equipment (Image via YouTube/ RandomWeirdThings 248)

After Planning Work jobs, you must complete the two mandatory Tasks. One requires stealing security outfits and the other involves stealing a cutting torch. Both the Tasks are fairly easy and should take only a few minutes.

That said, the Tasks cannot be started from the Salvage Yard computer. Their locations will be marked on the map with a green dufflebag icon, and you must go to these locations to access these missions in GTA Online.

security outfits and cutting torch (Image via YouTube/GRAVESIGHT )

With the mandatory Planning Work and Tasks done, you can start the McTony GTA Online Robbery finale from the Salvage Yard computer. In this mission, you will first have to access the stolen Submersible, use the Sonar Equipment to locate Tony McTony's submarine and enter it.

The entrance to the submarine will be under it. So take the Submersible below it and press the button prompted in the top left corner of your screen.

Once inside, you will first have to destroy all navigation systems, then find and kill Tony McTony's head of security to steal the control codes.

One of the navigation systems (Image via YouTube/RandomWeirdThings 248)

Enter these codes in a console on the submarine's bridge, take control of it, and crash it on to a nearby beach. Finally, you must activate the landing pad, steal the target car, and deliver it to your Salvage Yard after losing the wanted level.

Use the cutting torch to breach sealed doors (Image via YouTube/RandomWeirdThings 248)

There will be a lot of guards in the submarine, so be alert and pack snacks and armor to maintain your health. Although this makes it a little challenging, the Robberies added with the GTA Online Chop Shop update are quite fun to play. They can keep one engaged as they wait for more information on GTA 6 and the Florida Joker controversy to end.

