Rockstar Games has added three Salvage Yard Robberies to GTA Online with The Chop Shop update. One of those is The Cargo Ship Robbery. It involves a scope-out mission, set-up jobs, and a finale. All of this can take some time to do. However, this robbery's reward is pretty good, and its missions are quite interesting.

It must also be noted that you will have to pay a set-up cost of $20,000 if this isn't your first Salvage Yard job. Here's how to complete The Cargo Ship Robbery in GTA Online Chop Shop Update.

GTA Online guide: How to complete The Cargo Ship Robbery in The Chop Shop update

Needless to say, you must own a Salvage Yard in GTA Online to attempt The Cargo Ship Robbery. Head over to the computer inside that property and select the BF Weevil triggers The Cargo Ship Robbery; however, this is likely to change soon.

The Cargo Ship Robbery planning board (Image via YouTube/ LogOfOne)

This robbery involves two mandatory Planning Work missions and three Tasks. These can be completed in any order. That said, you must accomplish a scope-out mission to unlock the said Planning Work missions and Tasks.

The Cargo Ship Robbery's scope-out undertaking is pretty straightforward. You will be tasked with scoping out the docks by taking pictures of three specific objects. Once that is done, the set-up missions and tasks will become available.

The first Planning Work job, Sabotage And Disguise, involves breaking into the LSPA office and hacking its database. You can disable cameras before entering that building, and the circuit box should be close to its entrance outside.

Once inside the office, look for the database laptop and complete a simple hacking mini-game on it. Then, plant explosives on the marked cabinets and steal the Coast Guard uniforms.

Coast Guard uniform bag (Image via YouTube/LogOfOne)

Now, exit the building, detonate the explosives from your in-game smartphone, and deliver the clothing items to your Salvage Yard to complete the job.

The next Planning Work, Skylift, requires you to steal a Skylift. However, you will have to deal with Merryweather first in this mission. An Anti-Aircraft Trailer should be near the Skylift, so use it to eliminate all the private security company's helicopters. After that, steal the Skylift and deliver it to a drop-off point marked on the map.

You must now complete three mandatory Tasks. Each of their locations will be marked with a green duffle bag icon on the map. These GTA Online missions can only be started by going to their relevant locations. All three are pretty simple and should take just a few minutes to complete.

Tasks marked with a green icon on the mini-map (Image via YouTube/LogOfOne)

With the two mandatory Planning Work missions and three Tasks accomplished, you can start The Cargo Ship Robbery finale from the Salvage Yard planning board in the GTA Online Chop Shop Update. Its first phase involves heading to the docks and using the dinghy you stole in one of the Tasks to reach a cargo ship.

Sneak onto the vessel's bridge and take out its Captain, along with his guards. Search the former for terminal codes and then access the bridge terminal to mark containers on this ship. You can also disable the vessel's alarm from the same room.

Disable the alarm from here (Image via YouTube/LogOfOne)

Each marked container must now be searched individually. When the container with the target car is found, mark it with a flare. Now, you have to protect your associate in the Skylift as they steal the container. You can use the Sea Sparrow GTA Online helicopter on the cargo ship for this.

Car container found (Image via YouTube/LogOfOne)

Once the stolen container is delivered in Los Santos, take the car from it and drive it to your Salvage Yard location. The Cargo Ship Robbery is now complete, and you can either sell the automobile or salvage its parts for cash.

