How to purchase a Salvage Yard in GTA Online: A beginner's guide

Chop Shop, the latest DLC for GTA Online, brings a new type of property called the Salvage Yard. This allows players to access the all-new Vehicle Robbery missions, which are a new way to acquire automobiles or grind for some quick money. The Chop Shop update for Grand Theft Auto Online also adds in a ton of new vehicles, a Drift Race Series, returning character Yusuf Amir, and a variety of optimizations and quality-of-life upgrades.

The Chop Shop update is centered around this new property, the Salvage Yard, and for players who are wondering how to purchase one, the next section details the required steps. The Salvage Yard acts as a front for the new Vehicle Robbery missions, so players will be planning and executing them from inside this property.

How to buy a Salvage Yard in GTA Online Chop Shop update

With the latest GTA Online Chop Shop update, players get access to a new type of property, and naturally, it's going to cost some money. The Salvage Yard, also called Red's Auto Parts, is a front for the illegal Vehicle Robbery business in Grand Theft Auto Online, through which players can acquire exquisite cars and either sell them to Yusuf Amir or strip them for parts.

So here's the step-by-step guide on how to buy a Salvage Yard in Grand Theft Auto Online's Chop Shop update:

Access the in-game internet through your character's mobile phone or any computer. Go to Maze Bank Foreclosures and click on Salvage Yards to see the list of available businesses. Choose from any of the five locations ($1,620,000 - $2,690,000) and purchase it. Now, you get to choose the Tint ($75,000), the option to Get Trade Rates ($450,000), a Tow Truck ($650,000 - $1,100,000), a Wall Safe ($750,000), and Staff ($625,000). Complete your purchase by selecting the Buy option, and you can directly go to your newly purchased property.

When it comes to choosing which property to buy, there are five different GTA Online Salvage Yard locations to choose from. Here's a list of all of them and their prices:

Paleto Bay - $1,620,000 Sandy Shores - $2,030,000 Murrieta Heights - $2,420,000 Strawberry - $2,570,000 La Puerta - $2,690,000

Once the Salvage Yard is purchased in the new GTA Online update, players can move in to start the Vehicle Robbery missions. They'll first have to watch an introductory cutscene, like in any other property, that introduces Yusuf Amir and his cousin Jamal, and the Salvage Yard business in brief.

There's a retro PC inside the Salvage Yard called the Planning Computer. This is where players will choose their targets, i.e., the vehicles they want to steal during the robberies. There's a setup cost for all these mini-heists, but the first one is completely free.

The Vehicle Robberies work like some of the heists from Grand Theft Auto 5's Story Mode, as there are some additional tasks in freemode that GTA Online players need to complete.

The Chop Shop update for Grand Theft Auto Online also adds in some exclusive features, such as the Vinewood Car Club Garage for GTA+ members, and animals for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

